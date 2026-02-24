Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Ignition Press' Bad Thoughts, Innards & Showdown in May 2026 Solicits

Ignition launches Bad Thoughts by Ande Parks & Dave Wachter, Innards by Rob Guillory & Sam Lofti and Showdown by Dave Wielgosz & Tadd Galusha

Article Summary Ignition Press debuts Bad Thoughts, Innards, and Showdown in their May 2026 comic book solicitations.

Extraction is rebranded as Tyler Rake: An Extraction Story, with new globe-trotting missions unfolding.

The Beauty returns with a brand-new story arc tied to its hit FX/Hulu TV adaptation for fans to jump aboard.

Ongoing series like Just Brutal, Bloodland, Arcadia, and Murder Podcast unveil shocking twists and new arcs.

After a busy ComicsPRO, Ignition Press dropped their May 2026 solicits and solicitations, with three new titles, Bad Thoughts by Extraction creator Ande Parks and Godzilla artist Dave Wachter, Innards #1 by Rob Guillory and Sam Lofti as well as Showdown #1 by Dave Wielgosz and Tadd Galusha as well as a new story arc for The Beauty and a renaming of their current Extraction comic to Tyler Rake: An Extraction Story…

BAD THOUGHTS #1

Written by Ande Parks

Illustrated by Dave Wachter

Colors by Brad Simpson

Cover A by Dave Wachter

Cover B by Fernando Blanco

Cover C by Phil Hester & Ande Parks

Ignition Exclusive cover by Klaus Janson

He knows every terrible thing you've done. And he's coming for you.

Jack Coates can look inside your mind and see every awful thing you've ever thought or done. It's painful, but it serves him very well at his private security firm that deals with difficult situations and even more heinous people. He's a good soldier with a good team that he trusts…but he's about to find out what happens when you put your trust in the wrong people.

Veteran writer Ande Parks, the co-creator of Extraction, and killer artist Dave Wachter (Godzilla) invite you to unlock a story about a terrifying new kind of hero. Featuring open-to-order covers by Wachter and revered artist Fernando Blanco (World Tr33; Catwoman).



INNARDS #1

Written by Rob Guillory

Illustrated by Sam Lofti

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Cover A by Sam Lofti

Cover B by Rob Guillory

Cover C by Mike Huddleston

Powerhouse creative team Rob Guillory (Chew, Farmhand) and Sam Lotfi (Mosely) reunite for a psychological sci-fi thriller at the center of the Earth!

It's Roy Wilder's first day on the most dangerous job in the world.

After a catastrophic nuclear attack, humanity's last energy source is Lucifium. The mineral, buried miles beneath Earth's surface, is accessible only by teleportation and navigation through an inhospitable subterranean maze.

The motley brotherhood of "divers" employed by the ONIS corporation gambles their bodies and minds in pursuit of a better future for themselves and their loved ones. The high-risk, high-reward mission attracts the daring and desperate alike, and all must be unflinching to survive under the leadership of grizzled rig boss Jax Ridley. But even the boldest will break when Roy's initiation cracks the seal on a harrowing corporate secret… and the depths come alive to awaken the crew's inner demons.

Innards is a high-pressure, terrifying thrill ride for fans of Event Horizon and The Abyss.

SHOWDOWN #1

Written by Dave Wielgosz

Illustrated by Tadd Galusha

Colors by Triona Farrell

Cover A by Steve Lieber

Cover B by Tadd Galusha

Cover C by David Lapham

Cover D Ignition Press Exclusive by Joëlle Jones

Some things you just can't get over.

When Trish Sullivan left her hometown for college, she left behind unfinished business. Now she's back and looking to settle up.

Trish blames Harvey Harlowe for the death of her little brother, so Trish's homecoming is an eye-for-an-eye mission. She's going to kill him, and Harvey should get his affairs in order. But Harvey's dad has just died, and an injury destroyed his football scholarship. Without a future ahead of him, Trish's challenge is all the more welcome. He's more than ready to go down fighting, and no one is going to step in and save him.

Showdown is a grounded drama rooted in the burden of family and the weight of revenge from writer Dave Wielgosz (Batman: Man-Bat; TMNT: Mutant Nation) and artist Tadd Galusha (Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters). It's a gritty and emotional pulp drama in the vein of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal, with main covers by artist Steve Lieber (Whiteout). Knuckles will be bruised and noses will be broken…but so will hearts.

EVERYONE LOVES A JEWEL THIEF #2

Written by Tim Seeley & Aaron Campbell

Illustrated by Aaron Campbell

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Cover A by Aaron Campbell

Cover B by Jacob Phillips

One-hit-wonder novelist C. Scott Fredriksson's perfect heist plan was in place, but after a gut-dropping first issue reveal, it's clear the stakes are out of control. Scott's questionable recruits might have a little something to do with it…

When your crew is made up of your childhood best friend and devil-on-your-shoulder Andy; Andy's impressionable cousin Dusty, the perfect gopher; getaway-driver and walking liability Jake "Balls" Boehls; and Dazzles Deitemeyer, an exotic dancer (between gigs) who's flexible enough to slide under the lasers they're sure they'll encounter – what could possibly go wrong?

See where it all goes south as Wisconsin's worst criminal minds work overtime to plot their escape!

TYLER RAKE: AN EXTRACTION STORY #2

Written by Ande Parks

Illustrated by Ronan Cliquet

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Cover A by Declan Shalvey

Cover B by Marco Santucci

The all-new adventures of Tyler Rake continue, exploring his life before the wildly popular Extraction movies on Netflix.

Now that Tyler and Pudge have become personae non gratae in Brazil, they have taken on a globe-trotting new job with some less-than-savory people. First stop: Southern Germany to rescue Adi, their new colleague. She's been caught and things are about to go horribly wrong…

Written by Ande Parks, writer of the original Extraction graphic novel that became the film franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, this new series reveals how Tyler became the person to call for impossible missions. With art by Ronan Cliquet (Nightwing) and covers by Declan Shalvey (Thundercats; Old Dog).

JUST BRUTAL #3

Written by Dennis Hopeless

Illustrated by Brahm Revel

Colors by Marissa Louise

Cover A by Brahm Revel

Cover B by Jorge Corona

THIS ISSUE, EVERYTHING CHANGES! We really mean it. That's why our caps lock is on.

Farklar the Fleshless is back, and the eons in exile have made him even more determined and powerful. Dex and Jan Savage are the warriors who banished him from this earthly plane the first time, but time still takes its toll, even on eternal warriors. Centuries with no mortal enemies to test their mettle have made them soft, and if they can't beat Farklar, the consequences will be deadly. Not to mention, Farklar will enslave the whole world!

It's high adventure and family drama in the smash series by writer Dennis Hopeless (Spider-Woman) and artist Brahm Revel (TMNT: Jennika), and the stakes could not be higher. This issue is going to hurt!

BLOODLAND #4

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Mack Chater

Colors by Mack Chater

Cover A by Mack Chater

Cover B by Tony Moore

Leveraging her newly seized leadership of the Art League, Heather forges a dangerous vampire-killing mission in search of revenge and her kidnapped newborn; but as the grisly details of her past come to light, her new partners wonder if she's to be followed… or feared.

Across the country, the fallout from Abe Lovejoy's risky decisions spreads and his wife may pay the ultimate price at the hands and fangs of the White Cell.

And the resistance gains steam as Ellison's team makes their first explosive move to throw President Cross' troops off their trail!

Written by Inaki and Roy Miranda

Illustrated by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Inaki Miranda

Cover B by Joëlle Jones

Rouke has promised to show Halu and Fix the way to Arcadia, but the road to utopia is far from easy. From apocalyptic weather to deadly robot hunters roaming hostile towns, it feels like everything is conspiring to keep them from their destination. Perhaps worst of all, though, is when Rouke's past catches up with him and a gang of scurrilous bikers comes looking to collect a debt.

The latest epic from the Miranda Bros. (We Live) is full of twists and turns and unbelievable visions of a dystopia unlike any other. This issue's variant cover is by fan-favorite artist Joëlle Jones (TMNT).

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

Cover A by Jeremy Haun and Nick Filardi

Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino

A new story arc begins, serving as the perfect jumping on point for everyone thirsting for more of The Beauty after the explosive end of the first season of the FX/Hulu show!

Nox has infiltrated the private "Beauties only" island, only to discover that not only was she expected, but she's now tied up in a plot that is far more dangerous than she ever imagined. And just how far the Abernathy's influence reaches.

Meanwhile, can newly Beautified weatherman Kelvin Frost outrun a murder charge even as Calaveras is tightening the net around Agents Goode and Crayton?

The main story picks back up, as series artist Emanuela Lupacchino returns. Read the all-new tales of The Beauty, the acclaimed comic by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley that inspired the #1 FX/Hulu television series!

MURDER PODCAST #7

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Danny Luckert & Andy MacDonald

Colors by Nick Filardi

Cover A by Jeremy Haun

Cover B by Danny Luckert

The horrifying truth of how "Dead Sounds" became the deadliest podcast in existence is finally revealed!

Writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty) is reunited with guest artist Danny Luckert, his collaborator on the acclaimed Red Mother series, for a special standalone issue that tees up the Murder Podcast finale! Flash back as Vivi Su and Gina Kyle head to Bethlem, Missouri, to investigate the murder of Audrey Penn for their podcast "Dead Sounds." What they find in the small rural town is far more disturbing than they could have ever imagined, and their meddling will set off a deadly chain of events that will reverberate all the way to Seattle and beyond, leaving a trail of bodies as it goes.

