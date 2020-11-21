Ike Perlmutter Buys 350 Thanksgiving Dinners For Palm Beach Needy

Controversial Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter may be missing out on his traditional Thanksgiving Dinner with President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, where Ike has been a long-time member and where he and his wife Laura Perlmutter sit with Trump rather than the President's own family. But that doesn't mean that Perlmutter is missing the Thanksgiving spirit. Ike and Laura may have donated tens of million dollars to Trump's failed Presidential campaign this past year, but they still have a little left in the purse.

The Salvation Army in Palm Beach, Florida, was a recipient of the largesse of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation who, alongside the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation, donated turkeys and trimmings so that the charity could prepare holiday dinners for families in need.

Yesterday, this meant a special ''Thanksgiving'' truck making deliveries to The Salvation Army Corps in West Palm Beach consisting of 350 frozen turkeys, yams, muffin and corn bread mixes, cranberry sauce, green beans and holiday desserts. The meals will then be packaged for local families in need, ready to be cooked and served in their own homes.

Recently, Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter received a Marvel demotion of sorts. His role with the movies was scaled back by Disney's Bob Iger and Alan Horn, the keys to the movie side handed to Kevin Feige. That was then extended to the whole creative side of Marvel, as Feige has taken much of the creative lead across Marvel as its new CCO. But Perlmutter's role regarding Marvel's financial decisions seems as firm as ever. And Perlmutter does have a philanthropic streak, he and his wife have also been very generous when it comes to funding cancer health care and gender-affirming surgery providers as well as local food banks. But maybe that second affiliation is not the kind of thing he brings up to Donald.