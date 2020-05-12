Ike Perlmutter, 7 Others Fund 50 Tons of Food for Florida Food Bank

Ike Perlmutter is often the subject of less than flattering articles around the web, such as the long series about his bizarre feud with a fellow Florida billionaire that has involved alleged DNA theft and allegations of a hate-mail campaign about pedophilia and anti-semitism. Or the ones about Perlmutter's alleged attempt to secretly run the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for his friend Donald Trump that prompted a Congressional investigation. But it's impossible to deny that the Marvel Chairman's charity game is totally on point. Ike and Laura Perlmutter are the subject of a new article in the Palm Beach Post, which reveals that the Perlmutter's and three other couples in their Palm Beach community have joined together to pay for the donation of food to a local food bank serving all of Palm Beach County. By the end of this month, the amount of food donated will be more than 50 tons. Claudia and Nelson Peltz, Leni and Peter May, Hallie Dunn and Matt Peltz are the other three couples.

The Palm Beach County Food Bank provides food for more than 200,000 residents; the report reveals, up from 100,000 before the pandemic and its economic effects. But various partners of the food bank have been shut down during the pandemic, making it even harder for them to procure the food they need each week, in conjunction with food distribution company Sysco Corp. That's what brought Perlmutter and the others to pick up the tab, paying for the food on an ongoing basis and pledging to continue to do so until the pandemic is over.

In addition to the food bank, the families are also reportedly providing meals to local hospitals. The Perlmutters have long spent a lot of money on medical charity, particularly for New York University's Langone Medical Center. In 2017, the pair funded the launch of a Cosmetic Surgery Center featuring a world-renowned doctor with expertise at providing care to transgender patients. That added to a cancer center and a women's imaging center at Langone that were also funded by the Perlmutter's.

A statement issued by the Perlmutter's on the food donations says, "We all believe it is so important to help our neighbors and support our local health care workers during this crisis. This has been our home for thirty years, and we want to give back. The Palm Beach County Food Bank and the hospitals are working tirelessly to serve our community, and we are all honored to support them."