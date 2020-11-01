5 Times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Bailed Out President Donald Trump

With the election around the corner, the United States will soon find out who the president will be for the next four years. If Donald Trump wins reelection, it will be due to a number of factors, but one that can't be discounted is the support of his friends. And what better friend does Donald Trump have than Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter? Perlmutter has helped out Trump in his political career so often; we can even make a listicle out of it! So here's five times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter bailed out President Donald Trump.

Ike Perlmutter helped Donald Trump win the 2016 Election.

As longtime friends of Donald Trump, it's no surprise that Ike and Laura Perlmutter supported their friend's bid for the presidency emotionally. And as fellow billionaires, it's also not shocking they showed that love and support financially. The Perlmutters donated at least $6 million directly toward the effort of getting Donald Trump elected in 2016.

The Perlmutters were the biggest contributors to Trump's charity organization.

Donald Trump backed out of the second 2020 presidential debate because he didn't want to participate over Zoom. Still, he also ditched a Republican primary debate back when he was originally running in 2016. Instead, Trump held a televised charity event for the Trump foundation to compete for TV viewership. Present at that event: Ike Perlmutter, who Trump called "one of the great men of business." Later, it was revealed that contributions from the Perlmutter's comprised 1/3 of all Trump Foundation donations in 2016.

Ike Perlmutter helped Donald Trump get the veterans' health care reform passed.

That charity event back in 2016 was just the start of Ike Perlmutter's association with veteran's affairs in Donald Trump's administration. Perlmutter's money and efforts were rewarded when Trump announced in January 2017 that Perlmutter would help David Shulkin, who he appointed head of the Department of Veteran's Affairs. And when Trump signed a VA healthcare reform bill into law in April of that year, the Perlmutter's were present at the event. Trump even gave Ike the pen he used to sign the bill.

Ike Perlmutter allegedly secretly ran the Department of Veterans Affairs for Donald Trump.

As a matter of fact, some people believe Ike Perlmutter helped out a little too much with the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to several of Trump's other close friends from Palm Beach, Perlmutter was accused by a group of United States SEnators of completely running the department from the shadows.

Ike and Laura Perlmutter gave Trump a huge campaign boost for the home stretch of the 2020 Election.

And with the 2020 Election almost here, Ike Perlmutter is once again hoping to help his friend Donald Trump pull out a victory. The Perlmutter's donated $15 million last month to America First Action, a Super PAC run by Linda McMahon dedicated to Trump's election. The New York Times reports that Perlmutter has donated at least $21 million to Trump's reelection efforts. Can Trump win reelection without him? Would he have even been president in the first place without ol' Ike? It's hard to answer that, but easy to see how instrumental Ike has been in Trump's rise to power.