Image Asks Comic Stores To Destroy The Moon Is Following Us Collection

Image Comics asks comic book stores to destroy copies of The Moon Is Following Us by Daniel Warren Johnson, Riley Rossmo and Mike Spicer

Earlier this month, Image Comics published the first collection of the series The Moon Is Following Us by Daniel Warren Johnson, Riley Rossmo and Mike Spicer. But it seems not all of the Moon was following them. Image Comics has now issued a notice to comic book retailers that "Copies of THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US TP VOL 01 (Lunar code: 0225IM444) contain a misprint due to missing pages. Please destroy all copies. A reprint is in process." If you bought a copy, you might want to return it to the store in question, let them destroy it before your very eyes, possibly with their teeth, and await the incoming replacement copy.

"Sam and Duncan LaMarr love their six-year-old daughter, Penny, more than anything in the whole world. But half a year ago, she was taken by the Cascade, an evil force they barely understand. Now, Sam and Duncan must fight side by side with the magical beings Penny cherished to try and get her back…before she's gone forever."

The Moon Is Following Us Volume 1 Paperback – May 6, 2025

by Daniel Warren Johnson, Riley Rossmo, Mike Spicer

"Pulls tight on readers' heartstrings and doesn't let go, delivering an epic, emotional journey set in an imaginative world." —Pages & Panels. When a mysterious force kidnaps their daughter, parents Sam and Duncan must do whatever it takes to bring her home in this heartbreaking and action-packed graphic novel duology. Sam and Duncan LaMarr love their six-year-old daughter, Penny, more than anything in the whole world. But half a year ago, she was taken by the Cascade, an evil force they barely understand. Now, Sam and Duncan must fight side by side with the magical beings Penny cherished to try and get her back…before she's gone forever. Collects The Moon Is Following Us #1-5 (of ten total).

