Image Comics Break Out New Star Richard Blake With Hexagon Bridge

Hexagon Bridg is a new five-issue comic book seriee from Image Comics described as weaving an intricately-told science fiction story.

It worked with Zoe Thorogood; now it's Richard Blake's turn. Blake received a BFA from The Rhode Island School of Design, including one year of studio practice in Rome, Italy, and his MFA from Cornell University. After several group exhibitions, and a solo show in 2005, he moved to New York City and began working as a storyboard artist for various film and commercial companies. In 2019 he was a Creators for Creators grant finalist and began writing and drawing the graphic novel Hexagon Bridge. Launching as a new five-issue comic book seriee from Image Comics in September, it is described as weaving an intricately-told science fiction story that "promises to charm fans of stories like Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum and Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram's Little Bird." See him at the Eisner Awards next year?

Richard states that the book explores many of the themes central to his work: parallel dimensions, cartography, sentient A.I., shifting architecture, and travelers moving through strange, elusive landscapes. Inspired by writers such as Jorge Luis Borges and Italo Calvino, Blake uses a variety of mediums to expand his narrative ideas, including watercolor, acrylic, graphite and digital drawing.

"One of the great things about Image is that we're often able to showcase stunning new work by exceptional new talent, and Richard Blake is a prime example of that," said Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher at Image Comics. "Jonathan Hickman actually brought Richard to my attention a few years back, and it's watching Richard develop this series has been a genuine thrill. I'm excited for everyone to experience this work for the first time—finally sharing this stunning new work with comics fans is one of the highlight of 2023 for me!"

In Hexagon Bridge, explorers Jacob and Elena Armlen find themselves trapped in a strange parallel dimension of elusive landscapes and shifting architecture inhabited by mischievous entities. Now it's up to their clairvoyant daughter Adley and sentient robot Staden to rescue them!

"Creating this book was a journey that took me, and ultimately the characters, to some very strange worlds and unpredictable places," said Blake. "I am very excited readers can finally share in the journey, and perhaps make some discoveries of their own."

Hexagon Bridge #1 will be available at comic book shops on the 13th of September, 2023. Here is a preview as well as a gallery of Hexagon Bridge images from Richard Blake's Instagram.

