Image Comics' Full January 2022 Solicitations From Arrowsmith To Saga

Launching from Image Comics in January 2022, is the new Arrowsmith series by Kurt Busiek, Carlos Pacheco, Jose Rafael Fonteriz, and Jose Villarrubia as Kurt Busiek brings his creator-owned line from DC Comics to Image Comics. While Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood start their own imprint at Image as well, kicking off with an adaptation of Joe Hill's Rain, we have the new series Bolero, Alison Sampson is the guest-artist in the new Department Of Truth #16, and Saga returns with #55 and midnight store openings.

ARROWSMITH #1 (OF 6) CVR A PACHECO FONTERIZ VILLARUBIA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kurt Busiek (A / CA) Carlos Pacheco, Jose Rafael Fonteriz, Jos? Villarrubia

SERIES PREMIERE

The new KURT BUSIEK era at Image begins here, as he and superstar artist CARLOS PACHECO (Fantastic Four, Avengers Forever, Final Crisis, X-Men, Superman) bring you the much-anticipated return of ARROWSMITH! It's World War I-but a war of wizards and dragons as much as bullets and barbed wire. Young airman Fletcher Arrowsmith plunges back into the heat of war-and finds himself behind enemy lines, facing a threat that could doom the Allied Powers. The first issue in a new ARROWSMITH-universe miniseries! And don't miss the remastered hardcover of the original series in February!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JOE HILL RAIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A THOROGOOD

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Hill, David M. Booher (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE FIRST IN CHRIS RYALL & ASHLEY WOOD'S NEW SYZYGY PUBLISHING IMPRINT LINE OF TITLES AT IMAGE COMICS!

On a seemingly normal August day in Boulder, Colorado, the skies are clear, and Honeysuckle Speck couldn't be happier. She's finally moving in with her girlfriend Yolanda. But their world is literally torn apart when dark clouds roll in and release a downpour of nails-splinters of bright crystal that shred the skin of anyone not safely under cover. RAIN makes vivid this escalating apocalyptic event, as the deluge of nails spreads across the country and around the world, threatening everything young lovers Honeysuckle and Yolanda hold dear.

So begins a gripping 5-issue presentation of New York Times bestselling author JOE HILL's acclaimed novella, adapted by rising stars DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto), ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott), and CHRIS O'HALLORAN (Ha-Ha).

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #55 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC

At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back and here to kick off a NEW STORY ARC! So, where the hell have they been? As thanks for fans' endless patience, the SAGA team is proud to return with a double-length issue-44 pages of story for the regular $2.99 price point-without variant covers or gimmicky renumbering. Just more pulse-pounding adventure, heart-wrenching character drama, and gloriously graphic sex and violence, as SAGA begins the second half the series and the most epic chapter yet!

The SAGA series has sold over 6.8 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages, and has garnered multiple Eisner and Harvey Awards, plus a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and beyond, and has become a pop culture phenomenon.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SAGA MIDNIGHT EVENT KIT OPT-IN

IMAGE COMICS

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

BOLERO #1 (OF 5) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

SERIES PREMIERE

A new series from two bright-eyed and bushy-tailed little scamps!

A woman running away from a broken heart discovers a mother-key into parallel universes. The rules are:

* The key can work on any door.

* The mother will only let you visit 53 universes.

* Do not ask to speak to the mother.

* Never hop more than 53 times.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MONKEY MEAT #1 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

MINISERIES PREMIERE

DJELIYA creator JUNI BA introduces a new fantasy universe in this ANTHOLOGY SERIES! The Monkey Meat Company made its fortune selling cans of processed meat all around the world. Using that money to fuel their wacky experiments, they turned their native island into a magical hyper-capitalist hellscape where even demons have to pay rent! Follow the lives of the creatures of Monkey Meat Island in this fun, action-packed romp. Each issue is its own story!

"With this follow-up to DJELIYA, JUNI BA delivers a smart, funny, and drop-dead gorgeous satire of capitalism, climate annihilation, and perpetual content culture, proving once again that he is one of the most exciting cartoonists working today." -SEBASTIAN GIRNER (SCALES AND SCOUNDRELS)

"A showcase of pure imagination and storytelling prowess. MONKEY MEAT is a dream of what comics should be, but it's here in your hand right now." -HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU (PanelxPanel Magazine)

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #16 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Martin Simmonds

Turn on, tune in, and drop out as ALISON SAMPSON (HIT-GIRL IN INDIA) enlists with the Department of Truth for a mind-altering dive into designer hallucinogens, MKUltra, and Lee Harvey Oswald's true motivations behind unlocking the hidden power of the human mind. The Eisner-nominated series continues its history-shattering guest arc here!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOME SICK PILOTS #11 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

NEW STORY ARC

The Old James House might turn out to be Ami's only hope…but it's still missing a piece. And if anyone's going to survive, that final ghost must be found.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MONSTRESS #36 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

NEW STORY ARC

A betrayed Maika hovers near death, and Kippa must navigate the intricate politics of the Dusk Court on her own.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA #7 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

NEW STORY ARC

"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part One

Lights, camera, action! SCOTT SNYDER and TONY S. DANIEL's rip-roaring hit series returns as Val, Bailey, and the Ferrymen continue their mission to bring back the light. But with all-new shade variants around every corner, darkness will reign like never before. Meanwhile, Blacktop Bill meets some old friends.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ORDINARY GODS #7 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A / CA) Felipe Watanabe, Frank William

NEW STORY ARC

The explosive second arc starts here! After the game-changing events in Brazil, the Awakened regroup to plan their next steps. But with thousands of lifetimes rushing back to them, can they agree on anything long enough to get started? And what are their enemies planning on the other side of the world?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #7 (OF 12) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

NEW STORY ARC

The situation gets more and more confusing for Paprika. Her work life is complicated in a way it's never been before, and her personal life-halfway between Za'atar and Dill-is even stranger. Is there any way out of all this? And even if there was-does she actually want out in the first place?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRUEL SUMMER TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Jacob Phillips (A / CA) Sean Phillips

BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS' CRIMINAL epic, now out in a beautiful new paperback edition!

In the summer of '88, Teeg Lawless comes home to plan the biggest heist of his career. But Teeg's son Ricky and his friends are starting down the same dark path their fathers are on, and this is about to become the worst summer of their lives.

An epic tale of tragedy handed down from generation to generation, CRUEL SUMMER is a crime comic masterpiece from the most celebrated noir masters in the industry, creators of CRIMINAL, FATALE, KILL OR BE KILLED, and THE FADE OUT.

Collects CRIMINAL #1 and #5-12

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE HC BOOK 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

Bestselling series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and CHRIS SAMNEE (Daredevil, Black Widow)!

The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power, he never did. He only wants to raise his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him.

This hardcover collects the debut FIRE POWER OGN prelude and the first twelve issues of the hit comic book series, along with covers and a sketchbook, in one oversized hardcover volume. Perfect for longtime readers and new fans.

Collects FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE, VOL. 1: PRELUDE OGN & FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #1-12

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 49.99

GOD HATES ASTRONAUTS OMNIMEGABUS TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ryan Browne (A) James Harren, Paolo Rivera, Tradd Moore, Chris Burnham, Greg Smallwood, Rob Guillory, Andrew MacLean, Zander Cannon, Jenny Frison, Tim Seeley, Joe Quinones, Nick Pitarra, Riley Rossmo, Tom Scioli (A / CA) Ryan Browne

Fourteen years in the making, RYAN BROWNE's (CURSE WORDS, QUANTUM & WOODY) absurdist, cult-sensation goof book is available in one remastered tome!WMove

GHA is the gonzo "story" of a group of NASA-funded, superpowered egomaniacs who are paid a living wage to stop unregistered agrarian space travel. Remember that movie The Astronaut Farmer? No?! Well, it's like that, but with superpowers, goofs, and wild punching. BUT! Our wonderful main characters are very bad at their jobs and waste time focusing on extramarital affairs, big gross heads, and 3D cowboys, causing an intergalactic incident that leads to an all-out space crab invasion of Earth! Bring on da jokes!

"I don't want to oversell what RYAN BROWNE has accomplished here, but I gave GOD HATES ASTRONAUTS to a blind man and he regained his sight." -JONATHAN HICKMAN (EAST OF WEST, The Manhattan Projects, The Avengers)

Collects GOD HATES ASTRONAUTS, VOL. 1-3 TP, 3D COWBOY'S 2D SPECTACULAR, GOATS EAT CASTANETS #-1: THE GARBAGE EDITION, GRENADE HORSE APOCALYPSE #0, and THE HEAD THAT WOULDN'T DIE #4

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 39.99

KARMEN HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

Spanish writer and artist GUILLEM MARCH, best known for his work on Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, takes up his pen for a cutting-edge story about a highly unconventional angel named Karmen and the young woman she takes under her wing when heartbreak strikes too hard. Packed with intriguing twists and metaphysical musings, this gorgeously drawn series brings tenderness, heart, and humor to the delicate and difficult matters of life and death that we all face.

Collects KARMEN #1-5

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MADE IN KOREA TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeremy Holt (A / CA) George Schall

A Korean nine-year-old named Jesse is adopted and sent to live with a lovely couple in America. Socially awkward, yet equipped with a seemingly encyclopedic brain, the young girl's journey through the complexities of race, gender, and identity hits a fork in the road when she discovers she's not entirely human…yet.

Adolescence just got a lot more emotional for the world's first true A.I. system.

Collects MADE IN KOREA #1-6

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

ORDINARY GODS TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Frank William (A / CA) Felipe Watanabe

For fans of THE OLD GUARD and GOD COUNTRY comes a globe-spanning action epic from writers KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and JOE CLARK and artist FELIPE WATANABE (The Flash)!

Five gods from a realm beyond our own, leaders in the "War of Immortals." Trapped on a planet made into a prison, forced into an endless cycle of human death and reincarnation.

Christopher is 22. He's got two loving parents and a 12-year-old sister. He works at a paint store. He's in therapy. He's one of the Five. To save everything he cares about, Christopher will have to reconnect with his past lives and do the unthinkable: become a god again.

Collects ORDINARY GODS #1-6

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

Paprika is a successful New York businesswoman. She neglects her personal life and relationships in favor of pursuing her career. Her heart was broken by an old flame, and her rigid upbringing has made her introverted to a debilitating degree. Despite all this, she still wants a romantic relationship-she just doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, the handsome delivery boy with an angelic attitude who's always surrounded by besotted women. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and that makes Paprika very nervous. But maybe he's the guy who can help her with her feelings-and with sex.

Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in the new international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY).

Collects MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #1-6

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tess Stone (A / CA) Tess Stone

For fans of Rick and Morty and Mega Man!?

A new limited series filled with mystery, murder, and mayhem from fan-favorite creator TESS STONE, set in the world of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's hit video game series TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE!?

Welcome to the ICJ-Important Cosmic Jobs-where employees are ranked by their boss, and at the end of each month, the worst employee literally gets the axe. It's…not a great gig.??

But when the ICJ's top eyehole monster winds up dead, the company's most inept (and rival) employees, Klover and Bo, are falsely accused of his murder and hunted by the Space Cops!?

Now they must clear their names and unravel a conspiracy that reaches the very top…that is, if they don't kill each other first!??

Collects TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #1-5

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BEAUTY TP VOL 06 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Danny Luckert, Thomas Nachlik, Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Nick Filardi (A / CA) Jeremy Haun

The end is here. Over 60 percent of the world's population has THE BEAUTY…and people are dying. Love, friendship, and life go on, even as the world burns.

Writers JEREMY HAUN & JASON A. HURLEY team up with artists THOMAS NACHLIK, DANNY LUCKERT & MATTHEW DOW SMITH and colorists NAYOUNG KIM & BRETT WELDELE to bring you the finale you've been waiting for.

Collects THE BEAUTY #27-30

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 16.99

CHU TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Layman (A / CA) Dan Boultwood

Felon. Parole violator. Fugitive. Cibopars.

Food-powered master criminal Saffron Chu is back, staring down the barrel of the biggest-and strangest-score of her career. Return to the CHEW-niverse once again for Saffron's second blood-soaked adventure in an alcoholic art heist that spans the centuries.

Collects CHU #6-10

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

HEY KIDS COMICS TP VOL 02 PROPHETS & LOSS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin

Digging deeper into the sordid, seedy, and always-entertaining lives of the men and women who built the comic book business, volume two of HOWARD CHAYKIN's acclaimed comic à clef tells the story of those who pushed the boundaries of the lowest common denominator-at their own peril-and those happy enough to ride the waves others created. Along the way there's exploitation, Blaxploitation, custom toilet paper, death at the dinner table, and plenty more, as fans turn pro and pros turn bitter.

Collects HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. II: PROPHETS & LOSS #1-6

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JUPITERS LEGACY TP VOL 05 NETFLIX EDITION (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A) Tommy Lee Edwards (CA) Frank Quitely

JUPITER'S LEGACY is Netflix's latest global sensation, with season one launching higher than any superhero series in history and remaining the world's number one most-watched show every day for the entire launch week. Now, the sequel is finally here to continue the story of Chloe, Hutch, and their doomed romance. Their children are grown up and making all the same mistakes as their parents, but the enigma of their past remains. What was the mysterious island that called to their parents in 1929 to promise them superpowers, and why has it appeared on other worlds too?

Collecting the first six issues of JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM, this volume marks the return of the MARK MILLAR and FRANK QUITELY masterpiece. Art for these six chapters has been beautifully painted by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, as the greatest superhero story ever told draws to a bloodthirsty close.

Collects JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #1-6

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 18.99

SAVAGE DRAGON VICIOUS CIRCLE TRIUMPHANT TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Malcolm Dragon has to face the newly assembled Vicious Circle, and things do not go well. Paul Dragon's quest comes to a startling and heartrending conclusion in Dimension-X. Amy Dragon and Walter the Tiger go on an adventure! Dart! Thor! Battle Girl! The introduction of North Force! And a cast of thousands! It's comics' wildest ride!

Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #253-258

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 24.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

Sheriff Joe Bob Coates travels down the long and winding road of memory to a dark night in 1981 that saw a boy killed, a girl missing, and a mad cult on the loose in Ambrose County, Texas.

SCOTT SNYDER (NOCTERRA, WYTCHES, Batman) calls the series "a dark and twisted Texas mystery with tons of heart."

Collects THAT TEXAS BLOOD #7-12

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 16.99

DEADLY CLASS #51 CVR A CRAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wesley Craig

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Three

We've moved too far into an unrecognizable future. The exponential increase in technology warps our understanding of space and time, leaving us disoriented and incapable of processing the rapidly transforming world around us. But there is hope in old friends and family.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEEP BEYOND #12 (OF 12) CVR A BROCCARDO

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mirka Andolfo, David Goy (A / CA) Andrea Broccardo

SERIES FINALE

It's the moment of the truth. What is the real mystery behind the portal? What's so shocking that it can't be revealed? What's Eve's true plan? And is Eve even really the problem? The Colony-indeed, all of humanity itself-is in danger as the thrilling mystery of Paul and his friends comes to its exciting conclusion.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ECHOLANDS #6 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart, Todd Klein (A / CA) J. H. Williams

END OF STORY ARC

THE FIRST ARC OF IMAGE'S EPIC ADVENTURE CONCLUDES! Hope Redhood's journey is just beginning, as the part one of the genre-bending ECHOLANDS comes to a close. After only just escaping from the crime lord demigod Romulus, Hope and her crew are confronted by their former captor-but will he be an ally or an enemy? Will Cor kill him or trust him? Can Dena come to terms with new cybernetic changes? Will Rosa finally accept Hope's plans? What is wrong with Castrum's gut? And what new dangers await the band of thieves when they finally reach Horror Hill?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #5 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Todd Klein, Dave Stewart (A / CA) J. H. Williams

Each issue of ECHOLANDS also offers an accompanying RAW CUT EDITION, featuring the art of J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio, plus translucent lettering.

As Teros Demond searches for his daughter-the magical assassin Iris-Hope Redhood and her crew plan their next move with the help of the mysterious Oracle. But their brief respite is about to be interrupted by unexpected arrivals… Meanwhile, Rabbit's fate rests in the hands of the robots of Metamaru Mountain.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FRONTIERSMAN #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

END OF STORY ARC

Regionaire's team of villains makes its move and lays siege to Frontiersman's camp. There's no place to run for our aging hero-only a life-and-death battle! A violent, dramatic, action-heavy end to our first arc!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOOD ASIAN #9 (OF 10) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge (CA) Dave Johnson

Mysteries are unspooled and answers are finally revealed…until our detectives make one more shocking discovery in this penultimate issue of one of 2021's most critically lauded books.

"One of the best debuts of the year." -The Hollywood Reporter

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #3 (OF 6) CVR A MAHFOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jim Mahfood (A / CA) Jim Mahfood

Dio and Natas score some snazzy new sweaters. This is an incredible issue! Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely badass variant cover from superstar artist MATTEO SCALERA! Feel the Funk!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #4 CVR A BOOTH

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A / CA) Brett Booth

The return of the NEW and IMPROVED supervillain…CLOWN!!!

This is a clown who is bent on destroying Spawn…but he needs to corrupt Gunslinger Spawn first! And just wait until you see who is fighting at his side.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 2.99

HELLCOP #4 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

"HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WOMAN SCORNED!"

Virgil has most of the puzzle pieces in place to solve the Hell/Earth conspiracy and clear his name. But the sudden appearance of his wife has him questioning whether to return to Earth at all.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

INKBLOT #15

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A / CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

The cat returns to the library only to be ambushed by the Seeker. She fastens a bell collar on the cat, reveling in her victory. The cat flees through every realm, meeting familiar characters and seeking their help in removing the collar.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KING OF SPIES #2 (OF 4) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Scalera

The world's greatest secret agent is murdering every crooked politician and spymaster he blames for the world we're in right now, a killing spree that takes him to presidents and prime ministers in a race against the brain tumor that's killing him. He's literally the world's most wanted man, and only the person he loves most can take him down.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #6 CVR A GLAPION

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Jonathan Glapion

After the shocking revelation of DISRUPTOR's true identity, Spawn's rage intensifies, and the battle in Botswana comes to a savage conclusion.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 2.99

LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #2 (OF 4) CVR A BENITEZ &

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Benitez (A / CA) Joe Benitez, Beth Sotelo

Amongst a frightening menagerie of monstrous-looking creatures, a young Lady Mechanika meets a seemingly bright light in the dark halls of the Ministry of Health…Miss Katherine Winter.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 2 #4 (OF 6) CVR A IMMONEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stuart Immonen

London is under siege as warlock Victor Korne marshals all the creatures in the darkness, bringing them together for a single purpose-to shatter the Magic Order and reclaim their place as the world's rulers. They've been living in the shadows too long, and now they want revenge for five hundred years of bowing to humanity. This is their chance to bring back the night.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEWBURN #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Nadia Shammas (A) Ziyed Yusuf Ayoub (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

There's a serial killer targeting members of every crime family in the city. Can Newburn catch him before he finds himself in the killer's crosshairs?

PLUS: Amir's past is revealed in "BROOKLYN ZIRCONIA" from SHAMMAS and AYOUB!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #4 CVR A WELL-BEE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Well-Bee

"THE FIRE NEXT TIME," Part Four

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

Hunter becomes prey as paranormal investigator Nita Hawes finds herself drawn into the demon Corson's path of destruction-but a new player has entered the fold: Anansi the Spider-God! Straight from the pages of KILLADELPHIA, Anansi has brought with him a vengeance unrivaled. Will his appearance bring hope, or will it spell certain doom for Nita?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #36

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Annalisa Leoni (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES FINALE

It's all been leading to this. The war with the Kuthaal has ended, but who is the victor? And how has this conflict changed the world…and Nathan Cole?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 5.99

PHENOM X #3 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Leguizamo, Aram Rappaport, Joe Miciak (A / CA) Chris Batista

Max Gomez's first heroic outing as his alter ego PhenomX does not go according to plan when he's forced to face off against an invulnerable giant and a slippery shapeshifter.

Meanwhile, as Agent Potter's lies crumble, the true origins of Max's powers slowly come to light, and those closest to him are not as safe as he thought.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PRIMORDIAL #5 (OF 6) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The spaceship piloted by Laika, Able, and Baker approaches Earth…but how and where will they land? Luckily, there is a familiar face hoping to help guide them home.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #12 CVR A KUBERT

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Meghan Camarena (A) Goni Montes, Igor Monti (CA) Emma Kubert

END OF STORY ARC

Camera on. Mic check. Put the stream live. Hide the alien artifact that gives you superpowers. Wipe away the tears. And three, two, one…

Series writer KYLE HIGGINS is joined by Twitch superstar MEGHAN "STRAWBURRY17" CAMARENA and iconic artist GO I MONTES for a standalone story that reveals the secret origins of Radiant Pink!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REDNECK #33 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Lisandro Estherren, Dee Cunniffe

"TEXAS FOREVER," Part Three

Demus, the first vampire to ever walk the earth, has drawn first blood in the war against the Bowmans. But the Bowman family has a secret of their own. Darkness is falling in Texas, but in the shadows…Evil is watching.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran

How far would you go to protect a stranger and her child? The race to get out of town narrows as a jackal goes on the prowl for Sonny and Neva.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #2 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Bjorn Barends

The Scorched have landed in Russia, and they are on the HUNT! What horrific experiments have taken place behind the façade of an old military base? And what have those experiments created?!?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SCUMBAG #13 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Roland Boschi, Moreno DiNisio

"GOLDENBROWNEYE," Part Three

IT'S ALL-OUT WAR-and Agent Scumbag is over it. Let the world burn! He's going to sit this one out with a cold beer and watch some TV. Does anyone know what channel Sanford and Son is on?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SILVER COIN #8 CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Michael Walsh

When an executive at a 1960s stock brokerage acquires a collection of antiquities, the gap between the haves and the have-nots becomes painfully clear. The price of THE SILVER COIN keeps going up, even as the fortune of its owner plummets.

The next chapter in the hit horror anthology from JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, VITA AYALA, RAM V, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, and MICHAEL WALSH lands on shelves this month.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #326 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

New York City is rocked by the appearance of the supervillain SINN. His goal? Force Spawn to unlock the DEAD ZONES! There is an empty throne waiting for him in HELL, and he intends to claim it!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 2.99

STRAY DOGS DOG DAYS #2 (OF 2) CVR A FORSTNER & FLEECS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Tony Fleecs (CA) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Trish Forstner

MINISERIES FINALE

The STRAY DOGS adventure concludes with this giant-sized anthology issue. Take this last walk with us as we say goodbye to old friends, meet some new dogs, and make one final trip out to the Master's house of horrors.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

A THING CALLED TRUTH #3 (OF 5) CVR A ROMBOLI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Our two unlikely travel companions reach the first stop of their journey: the Eternal City. Following their guide, they embark on a riotous scavenger hunt for locations where famous movie scenes were filmed, only to find that the last item may not have the happy ending they anticipated.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #9 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Marston and Amadeus venture to the dying embers of the 30th century to do business with a rival organization. In 2042, Tatsuo tries to track down Kevin before it reveals his location, but he's not the only one hunting for the robot.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TWO MOONS #9 CVR A GIANGIORDANO & NIRO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Arcudi (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano, Giovanna Niro

"GHOST WAR," Part Four

Alone.

Two Moons, Frances, and a small squad of Buffalo Soldiers are stranded in the wild Kansas grasslands, all alone against a growing army of the living and the dead.

And nobody is coming to help them.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #30 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Back at the prison, the search for Rick, Michonne, and Glenn has been unsuccessful…until Tyreese returns. A storm is on the horizon, and the survivors aren't prepared for what's to come.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #31 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Michonne enters the arena, while Rick is offered a way out of Woodbury.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #3 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

DOUBLE-SIZED THIRD ISSUE!

The gang finds a clue about Sid's disappearance, but it's not what they hoped for. And sometimes a cozy home, a cup of cocoa, and a slice of raccoon pie aren't as kind as they seem. Time to fight some Grown-Ups!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99