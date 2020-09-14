Image Comics to Publish Jared Muralt's The Fall In English

Jared Muralt's work has been published widely in French, German and beyond. But this Swiss comic book creator hasn't bothered the English-speaking market much. That may change next year as Image Comics is to publish a translated version of his comic book series The Fall (known as La Chute in French). The first volume will be published in February 2021. And it may be a timely publication.

After just losing his wife, one father will have to face a world in freefall; shaken to its core by an economic, social, political and health crisis without precedent. Facing seemingly unreal and very unexpected dangers, he will do whatever it takes to protect his loved ones in a country on the brink of collapse. In this internationally acclaimed series, Jared Muralt not only tells the story of one family struggling to survive, but also questions the very reasons that brought mankind to this apocalypse.

"By the time I wrote The Fall I never would've imagined finding myself in front of empty food shelves at the grocery store just a couple years later," said Muralt. The Fall Vol 1 will be available on Wednesday, March 17th and in bookstores on Tuesday, March 23rd.

After a preliminary course at the Bern School of Design, Muralt completed an apprenticeship as a decorator. Later he worked as a freelance graphic artist . In 2009 he founded the graphics collective BlackYard with three friends. He drew for the New York Times and Pottermore and first exhibited his Image Comics work, The Fall at Fantasy Basel. His other work includes Deep Sea Angler, The End Of Bon Yoyage, Hellship and Dance Of Death.

Here's a look at The Fall in other languages…