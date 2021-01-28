Image to Overship Spawn #315 B&W Greg Capullo/Todd McFarlane Variant

Image Comics will be sending comic book stores a free overship of the Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane black-and-white cover variant of Spawn #315 this February.

This overship amount will be 20% of the retailers' order (total, across covers A, B & C) of Spawn #315. The freight cost for these free overshipped variant copies will be covered by Image and McFarlane.

Todd McFarlane talked about his approach to these free overships to Bleeding Cool earlier this year, as well as his plans for the new Spawn super-team, The Chain Gang.

" It was one of the reasons with this you know overshipping that I'm doing, I don't want to do it for a month, I want to do it for six months so they can see whether that program works for them and who knows at the end of the six months I may extend it another six, we'll see. But at worst at the end of those six months they're gonna have a lot of knowledge of what the next step is in the evolution of Spawn in his world because they're going to go, oh my god, Todd did that and he did that and then he did this now and now look what's coming, boom boom boom boom boom." "The Chain Gang is meant to be like the start of expanding the Spawn characters into new titles. They've already been in the books off and on, some of them a little more prominent in the last couple years. They've all been there, it's just that I haven't expanded beyond my guy right. But if I start thinking about his world as Halo, I've done 300 issues of Master Chief. Maybe it's time to show the world you know some other components of this thing."

The Final Order Cut-off Deadline for Spawn #315 is this Monday, the 1st of February. It will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, February 24.

The only way to receive the special Cover E is by placing orders for Spawn #315 Covers A – C. Cover D is a 1:50 Incentive Cover that does not count towards the overship. Retailers will not need to place orders under Cover E.

SPAWN #315 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

DEC200233

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

"CHAIN GANG," Part Two-A NEW TEAM… THE CHAIN GANG! BUT WILL THEY LAST? She-Spawn! Gunslinger Spawn! Medieval Spawn! The Reaper! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $2.99