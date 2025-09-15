Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Death To Pachuco, FOC, top cow

Image Publishes Death To Pachuco Comic Free, Digitally, Ahead Of FOC

Image Comics publishes the Death To Pachuco comic by Henry Barajas and Rachel Merrill, for free, digitally, in black-and-white, ahead of FOC

The full digital preview comes ahead of the comic's Final Order Cut-Off for retailers this week

Death To Pachuco is set during the 1943 LA Zoot Suit Riots, blending noir and historical drama

The series uncovers dark moments in LA's history through the eyes of private eye Ricardo Tellez

Death To Pacheco is a new comic book launching from Image Comics and Top Cow Studios on the 8th of October, by Henry Barajas, Rachel Merril and Lee Loughridge, which hits FOC today. And in a very unusual move, Image Comics has released the comic book digitally on their website in full black and white, the entire thing, while the colour version goes to Final Order Cut-Off today for comic book retailers. It is a rather interesting marketing technique which may be condemned by some, but the proof of the pudding is, as always, in the eating. As well as the video above, writer Henry Barajas tells Bleeding Cool, "Death to Pachuco takes place during a dark period in Los Angeles' history. US sailors took the streets and started beating and striping Mexican men. This is the most important story I've told in my career."

DEATH TO PACHUCO #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Henry Barajas (A) Rachel Merrill, Lee Loughridge (CA) David Lapham, Lee Loughridge

During the summer of 1943, Los Angeles became a hotbed of tension and conflict as a series of fierce clashes erupted between U.S. Navy members and Mexican American youth stemming from the murder of Carlos Urbano. Private eye Ricardo "Ricky" Tellez needs to find the Sleep Lagoon Killer before the racist mob kills him in the Zoot Suit Riots. The clock is ticking—and it's a bad time to be a Mexican. The syndicated team of Henry Barajas (La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo) and Rachel Merril (IZZY N JEAN, The New Yorker) uncover a Chino Noir rooted in the shameful parts of LA's history! $3.99 10/8/2025

And here is the whole thing… in black and white until the 8th of October.

