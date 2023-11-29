Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace In 2024

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Iman Villani, ms marvel

The Ms Marvel: The New Mutant series concludes with its fourth issue for the Fall Of X, co-written with Ms Marvel herself, Iman Vellani. Well, Vellani and her co-writer Sabir Pirzada, continue Ms. Marvel's X-Men journey in a new mini-series in March, Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace, drawn by Carlos Gomez, from March, 2024.

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #4 hit stands today, delivering the conclusion to Kamala Khan's first mission as a member of the X-Men! After taking down a Stark Sentinel and disrupting an Orchis operation singlehandedly, it's safe to say Ms. Marvel has proven herself beyond a doubt to the mutant cause, and this pivotal chapter for one of Marvel Comics' brightest stars is far from over! This March, Marvel Studios' own Ms. Marvel Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada return to chronicle Ms. Marvel's next steps into exploring her mutant identity in MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE!

The four-issue limited series will continue to cement Ms. Marvel's role in the X-Men mythos while staying true to the character's roots and celebrating what makes her such a standout hero in the Marvel Universe. Her upcoming adventure will take her back to Jersey City, where she'll have to confront another Fall of X related threat while dealing with the fallout of being outed as a mutant. Balancing both will bring Ms. Marvel into contact with more X-Men (as well as iconic X-Men villains) and reunite her with key supporting players of her own, including a fan-favorite ex. This time around, co-writers Vellani and Pirzada will be joined by Scott Godlewski, who made his Marvel debut in the recent Alpha Flight series, while Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant artist Carlos Gómez provides the series' covers.

HATED AND FEARED! Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right??

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," Pirzada said. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."