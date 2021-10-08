Immortal Hulk #50 Preview: Immortal No More?

The Immortal Hulk concludes on Wednesday, finally confirming what we predicted way back in June of 2019! Pip pip! We told you we'd be right eventually! Sure, we may not have seen certain twists coming along the way… but we got there eventually. Check out a preview of the grand finale in Immortal Hulk #50 below.
IMMORTAL HULK #50
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211045
AUG211046 – BENNETT HOMAGE VAR – $9.99
AUG211047 – BARTEL VAR – $9.99
AUG211048 – FRANK VAR – $9.99
AUG211049 – GREENE VAR – $9.99
AUG211053 – MR GARCIN VAR – $9.99
AUG211054 – PACHECO VAR – $9.99
AUG211055 – STEGMAN FORESHADOW VAR – $9.99
AUG211056 – RON LIM VAR – $9.99
AUG211057 – JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $9.99
AUG211058 – INHYUK LEE VAR – $9.99
AUG211059 – CREEES LEE VARIANT – $9.99
(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross
THE GIANT-SIZED FINALE!
• Down in the Below-Place, the Hulk searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions.
• The One Below All, the Green Door, Samuel Sterns, Jackie McGee and Bruce Banner. It's all been leading here.
• This is the last issue of THE IMMORTAL HULK.
RATED T+
In Shops: 10/13/2021
SRP: $9.99
