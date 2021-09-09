Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel

Marvel Comics has released updated information regarding the Timeless one-shot planned for December which, as Bleeding Cool had previously pointed out, is intended to set up much of Marvel comics storytelling planning for 2022. But there is a very notable change.

Timeless was originally announced as written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley. Bennett has now been replaced by Greg Land. This is as a direct result of a number of Bennett's political cartoons being widely shared last week, and Al Ewing, writer of the comic that Bennett has drawn for the last four years, Immortal Hulk, publically boycotted working with him after October's publication of Immortal Hulk #50.

The deleted cartoon by Joe Bennett, drawn in 2017, resurfaced online and caused much consternation. It features Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on horseback, wielding a sword to behead political opponents, including former Brazilian Presidents Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer, and Luiz Inácio da Silva, as well as Senator Aécio Neves amongst other political figures, seen as rodents and vermin. A number of people online have seen this as reflecting anti-Semitic tropes and have spoken out about the visual language being used by Bennett.

Al Ewing tweeted out "the tropes are apparent. Human beings as vermin being exterminated. Even if it's no longer up, that it was drawn in the first place, signed, and so proudly displayed by Joe speaks volumes. This isn't the first issue with Joe that I've been made aware of… Immortal Hulk is done, but I won't be working with Joe again." This also follows similar accusations in previous issues of Immortal Hulk, which Bennett apologised for and blamed on errors. Previously he expressed support for a Bolsonaro-supporting journalist who assaulted journalist Glenn Greenwald, though he deleted it and apologised to Greenwald afterwards.

Not only has Joe Bennett been dropped from Timeless I understand that Marvel Comics has no future projects now planned with Bennett. Here's the rest of the PR which, as we also originally pointed out, focuses on Kang The Conqueror.

Announced last week, this special one-shot from writer Jed MacKay and artists Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley will give readers their first glimpse at what's to come next year, including new developments for the X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, the Avengers, and all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! Don't miss your chance to follow Kang the Conqueror into the very beginning of all the epic sagas, surprising revelations, and blockbuster new Marvel Comics series that everyone will be talking about in 2022! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator—but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. When a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages will have no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come! "Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next- it's a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he's delighted by it," MacKay explained. "In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never. He will pit his unstoppable thirst for excellence at all costs against a foe both new and old, and destroy anything in his path to greatness- even if it is an entire world. Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?" "Our magnificent Marvel fans are sure to thrilled by the spectacular stories we have planned for 2022, and TIMELESS serves as its seismic setup, taking our characters to some most unexpected places – and time periods – with plenty of secrets and surprises along the way! A look at Marvel's past, present and future…it's all connected!" Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski promises. See the future of Marvel Comics unfold right before your eyes when TIMELESS #1 hits stands on December 22! TIMELESS #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by KEV WALKER, GREG LAND & MARK BAGLEY

COVER BY KAEL NGU

On Sale 12/22