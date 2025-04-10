Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Immortal Thor

Immortal Thor End With #25, Relaunches Later This Year With Al Ewing

Immortal Thor ends with #25, before being relaunched from Marvel Comics later this year, still with Al Ewing.

Article Summary Immortal Thor concludes with issue #25, marking Thor's death under Al Ewing's storytelling brilliance.

A new Thor series will launch later this year, continuing with celebrated writer Al Ewing at the helm.

The final issue sees Thor facing a formidable enemy, the Serpent, in an epic battle for justice.

Alex Ross and Martín Cóccolo unveil stunning covers for Immortal Thor’s climactic issue #25.

Marvel Comics teased the death of Thor in the Immortal Thor comic book series. Well, they weren't messing around. And in July, Immortal Thor #25 will see the series cancelled, for now. With a new Thor series, also by writer Al Ewing, launching later in the year. Because, of course, no Marvel Comics title is allowed to go much past 25 in its numbering any more. Okay, that's not true, but it doesn't half seem like it sometimes.

IMMORTAL THOR #25

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUSTIN GREENWOOD & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 7/2

THE STORY ENDS…

At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate.

"Next month, IMMORTAL THOR #23 by writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua marks the beginning of Thor Odinson's last stand. A saga that's been building since Ewing started his acclaimed run, the new arc finds Thor alone against the fury of the malevolent Gods of Utgard. The omens can no longer be denied. The prophecy can no longer be delayed. The hour has come for the God of Thunder's demise! The story concludes in IMMORTAL THOR #25, on sale in July, which features art by Justin Greenwood in his Marvel Comics debut. Stay tuned in the months ahead to learn about the next chapter of Ewing's run, for as one legend ends, a new one begins!

"Today, fans can see the main cover of IMMORTAL THOR #25 by Alex Ross along with the "Death of Immortal Thor" Connecting Variant Cover by original Immortal Thor artist Martín Cóccolo.

IMMORTAL THOR #23 – 75960620664302311

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO – 75960620664302341

On Sale 5/14 IMMORTAL THOR #24 – 75960620664302411

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO – 75960620664302421

On Sale 6/4

