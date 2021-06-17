Improbable Previews: Once Upon a Time in the Savage Land…

Every so often (but seemingly less so since we started this column), comic book publishers accidentally send out unlettered previews, showing us what the characters are doing but not what they're saying. What a boner! In Improbable Previews, we correct this mistake by putting the words back in, using our best guess at what they are based on decades of time wasted reading comic books. We can't guarantee 100% accuracy, of course.

In this Improbable Preview of Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land #1, Shanna shares some sex life gossip from the superhero community, leading Ka-zar to try something new. This new series launches in September from Marvel Comics, written by Zac Thompson with art by Germán Garcia and colors by Mat Lopes. Will Ka-zar prove to be a more generous lover than Batman? Or will Shanna need to look elsewhere for satisfaction? Find out below.

Damn it, Ka-zar!

Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land #1 his stores on September 8th.

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

Written by ZAC THOMPSON

Art by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Colors by MAT LOPES

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

On Sale 9/8 The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned—with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs…and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land—one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own…

