In This Preview of Thor #16… A God of Thunder WILL DIE?!

Thor #16 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, though we're not sure what more there is to see after reading this preview, because Thanos just crushed Thor's head to Asgardian pulp! Is this the end of the God of Thunder? Or is he just having another nightmare as he tries to deal with his newfound impotence? That's right, Thor is having trouble getting it up. His hammer, that is. And it's starting to take a mental toll. Don't worry, Thor. It happens to every guy sometimes. Check out a preview below.

THOR #16

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210711

JUN210713 – THOR #16 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99

JUN210714 – THOR #16 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

JUN210715 – THOR #16 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel

"REVELATIONS" PART 2 OF 3!

Thor has only known two things, being a warrior and weilding a hammer. But he is realizing that in order to be the best ruler of Asgard that he can be, he must give up those two things. Who is Thor without them? And hostilities between Thor and Odin reach a boiling point as "Revelations" continues to uproot Thor's entire world!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $3.99