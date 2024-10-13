Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Increase The Price Of Your Absolute Batman #1 By Ripping Off Its Cover

Yes, you can increase the price of your Absolute Batman #1 by ripping off its cover... Depending upon which cover you have

Absolute Batman #1, despite having a quarter of a million copies on shelves, has sold out twice, gone to a third printing, and rising up the eBay sales charts as a result, which has exposed a weird trick of the printing processes.

The standard Nick Dragotta cover is seeing sales between $10 and $20 raw, which the D cover, a cardstock variant, has been selling for $6. But here's the thing. The standard non-cardstock cover versions of Absolute Batman have been printed as "self-cover" comics, the cover printed on the same stock as the rest of the comic, a more flimsy affair than, say, Action Comics #1040 published the same week, with a thicker, glossier cover. It means that Absolute Batman was printed in one printer's pagination of 48 pages, including the cover, rather than having a cover added at a later date in the printing process. This means, as a result, the cardstock cover versions, priced a dollar more than the standard versions, are printed on top of the standard version of the comic. The standard version is under the cardstock cover. So if the standard version of the comic is more valuable than the cardstock cover, all you have to do is rip that cardstock cover off, carefully, and you have a preserved copy of the standard version of the comic underneath, worth two to three times as much as the cardstock version and no one will be able to tell the difference.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR D MITCH GERADS CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Mitch Gerads

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

