Incredible Hulk #340 Goes 3D From Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide

Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide is publishing a 3D recreation of The Incredible Hulk #340 by Peter David and Todd McFarlane.

Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide is a Southern California-based creative production company specializing in custom publishing, talent consulting, and the like. They have also been licensing a number of publishing projects from Marvel, and in December, that means a reprint and recreation of The Incredible Hulk #340 by Peter David and Todd McFarlane, inking himself for the first time, as a 3D comic, with the red and green glasses to match. They have done similar for X-Men #1 , Deadpool Circle Chase #1 and New Mutants #98 though they have been delayed somewhat. The conversion is from Brian Haberlin's Anomaly Productions, and the comic is distributed through Diamond Comic Distributors and Lunar Distribution.

INCREDIBLE HULK #340 3D EDITION

WRITER | PETER DAVID

ARTIST | TODD MCFARLANE

COVER | TODD MCFARLANE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $9.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/22/2025

FOC DATE | 11/18/2024

The Canadian mutant and the Incredible Hulk have never had a friendly relationship. This is their second and arguable most vicious battle to date! As the X-Men make their way to their ultimate fate at Forge's tower in Dallas, Wolverine separates from the group to confront a familiar scent. What follows is not pretty. The rivalry between Wolverine and the Hulk kicks into high-gear! Every full-color page of art has been meticulously converted to classic red-and-blue 3D by Anomaly Productions, leaders in 3D comic art enhancement! Wolverine separates from the X-Men to confront a familiar scent. Before the Canuckle-Head can explain that he's not here for a fight, the Hulk…well…let's just say what follows is not pretty. All issues polybagged and contain a pair of 3D glasses.

The cover to Incredible Hulk #340 has been h9omaged many times over the decades and was most recently recreated as part of the Deadpool And Wolverine movie, though neither Peter David nor Todd McFarlane were credited. As a licensed product outside from Marvel, it is not clear whether either will receive royalty payments for his 3D recreation. But if I were to guess, I would probably go with "nope".

