Incredible Hulk Annual #1 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage

Incredible Hulk has some of the most iconic covers in comics during its many-storied runs, but maybe none as iconic as this one for Annual #1. Featuring the iconic art of Jim Steranko, this classic image features Hulk holding up his own title while stepping on the Inhumans name itself. One of the coolest displays of the Incredible Hulk's powers there has been on a comic cover. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of this classic, one of only 28 9.8 copies on the CGC census. Currently sitting at $3800, the price reflects the rarity of this book in this condition. Check out the book below.

Incredible Hulk Annual #1 Has A Cover Homaged Quite A Bit

"The Incredible Hulk Annual #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. The Hulk battles the Inhumans, as told with a classic cover by Jim Steranko and story art by Marie Severin and Syd Shores. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $650. CGC census 1/22: 28 in 9.8, none higher. Cover art: pencils, inks, colours, and letters by Steranko; Severin redrew the Hulk's face. Jim Steranko recently explained via Twitter that he had drawn the Hulk's head beaded with sweat and bulging veins but was told that his version was "too fierce." He also said that he calls the Marie Severin version "the teddy bear Hulk."

I have lost count of how many other artists have done an homage to this one, let alone how many different pieces of merch have featured it. I would absolutely love to own this copy of this book, but alas, this is now out of my price range. Go here and get more info, see more pics, and place a bid if you are so inclined. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around and see what else is taking bids during this session.