Indie Group Les Friction Launches Comic Companion for Band's Music

Independent musical group Les Friction is turning their first two albums into a comic book series. The band announced plans to launch a Kickstarter for a comic book companion series to the records on Monday. Les Friction's self-titled debut, Les Friction, and follow-up Dark Matter are the band's first two, and only, albums to date. The comic will coincide with the release of a new single. "Set in the year 2051, the band's eponymous graphic novel reveals a future in which the people of Earth regularly escape the realities of home by vacationing far across the cosmos in exotic dimensions, leaving their bodies behind as soulless shells," the description reads. "Three children born with extraordinary abilities grow up to become Travelers, and the only ones who can prevent their planet's destruction by an unexpected force known only as the Dark Matter." The plan is for the series to run for six issues.

Les Friction Brings Together Music, Comics, and Video Games

Video game artist Christopher George will write and color the comic. Robert Carey will pencil and ink it. George, a 25-year veteran of the games industry, most recently worked on Call of Duty: Infinity War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Carey has worked on titles for publishers such as Dark Horse and Dynamite, including Aliens: Resistance, James Bond 007, and Red Sonja. Dane Styler is the editor of the book. "Les Friction is thrilled to push our storytelling into the next realm," said band member Evan Frankfort in a press release. "As a partner to the music, the graphic novel provides imagery and expands our story to heighten the experience of this journey we want to share with you." You can pledge to the Kickstarter here.

To fund the project, Les Friction has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the first issue. One of the backer rewards is a digital download of the band's new single, The End of the Beginning, months before its official release. A digital copy of the first issue of the comic goes for five dollars. The comic and single go for ten. The campaign runs until April 25th.