Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider And Black Cat Titles Cancelled With #10?

Have the Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider and Black Cat monthly comics from Marvel Comics' Spider-Man Group been cancelled with #10?

Article Summary Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider and Black Cat comics may be cancelled by Marvel with issue #10 in 2026.

Marvel's "Ten Issue Curse" strikes again as several titles, including these, end or get reworked.

Collected editions for both series suggest no upcoming Volume 2, hinting at an imminent conclusion.

Solicitation details and page counts point to both series wrapping up after a ten-issue run.

It used to be the Marvel Five Issue Curse, now it's the Marvel Ten Issue Curse. And it looks as if that's where both All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider and Black Cat are heading, following Eddie Brock: Carnage, Magick, Psylocke, Hellverine, New Champions, X-Force, NYX X-Factor, She-Hulk, Red Hulk and more. Also, cancelled at issue 10, which is Marvel Comics' current cutoff for titles that aren't performing as well as they'd like. Some were relaunched, some were reworked, and others were dropped entirely.

One giveaway ahead of time is how the book will be collected. If there is a solicitation for a title without a Volume 1, it suggests that there may not be a volume 2. Especially when it collects a full ten issues rather than two five-issue volumes. And that is the way for Black Cat and Spider-Gwen. Not confirmed yet, but this is circumstantial evidence. Take a look at the Penguin Random House listings:

Black Cat: No Good Deed

Author G. Willow Wilson, Illustrated by Gleb Melnikov

Marvel's greatest super-thief steals the spotlight as New York's newest super hero!

Felicia Hardy is the Black Cat, the world's slyest and most skilled thief! She loves a good score — the longer the odds, the better! But now Felicia is turning over a new leaf as the Big Apple's newest…costumed crime-fighter?! The first super villain on her list: the Lizard! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, Kingpin, she's still skimming off the top — honest! Superstar G. Willow Wilson joins rising star Gleb Melnikov to chart the Black Cat's winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action!

COLLECTING: Black Cat (2025) #1-10 232 Pages $29.99

Author Stephanie Phillips, Illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, Von Randal

A Brand-New Day for Spider-Gwen!

Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth, but she's here to stay — so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life — heck, she's even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay!

COLLECTING: All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider (2025) #1-5, Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider (2024) 15 (B story) 240 pages $29.99

And yes, the listing for Spider-Gwen says #1-5, but the price and page point suggest otherwise. That's a ten issue size and price… so what do you think? These are the latest single-issue solicits for both, for the month off March 2026. Will they both end in June 2026?

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTERIO, ON THE MOVE!

Mysterio is coming for Gwen Stacy and watching her every move! Meanwhile, the gunman who tried to rob the museum fundraiser is dead and Gwen Stacy thinks she's to blame. Will her guilty conscience get the better of her?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE, VENOM?!

• What was supposed to be a simple smash and grab for BLACK CAT and VENOM takes a nosedive into the COSMICALLY AND CATACLYSMICALLY FLARKED.

• Probably because they're smashing and grabbing from the most heavily guarded place in the Multiverse.

• But this one's personal for Mary Jane and Felicia, and the cat and the sinister symbiote ain't leaving this party before they get a few good licks in!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

