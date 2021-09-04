Inferno To Crossover- Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th September 2021

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The Children Of The Plague One Shot by Robert Love , co-creator of Number 13, with colours b y Jeffery Kimbler and letters by David Walker , is up, about Remy, a young, female Indo-American superhero in the near future, who fights to free herself and her brother from lives battling in endless arena battles.

Sina Grace and Stefano Simeone graphic novel of the Read Only Memories graphic novel is up, and bridges the gap between that game and the upcoming sequel Neurodiver. Don't sleep on this.

and graphic novel of the Read Only Memories graphic novel is up, and bridges the gap between that game and the upcoming sequel Neurodiver. Don't sleep on this. Stranger Things gets a new comic, Tomb Of Ybwen by Greg Pak and Diego Galindo, set in January 1985.

and set in January 1985. Star Trek Year Five #25 sees the end of the five-year mission and the next adventure to begin, that bridges the gap between the end of the five-year mission and the beginning of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It comes with a 1:10 tiered cover.

Jim Steranko's Nick Fury Agent Of Shield gets an Artisan Edition from Scott Dunbier at IDW, with the reproduction of original artwork, scanned from Steranko's personal archives.

at IDW, with the reproduction of original artwork, scanned from Steranko's personal archives. Dan Watters writes a Transformers Halloween Special, drawn by Bethany McGuire-Smith.

writes a Transformers Halloween Special, drawn by Adventureman by Matt Fraction and the Dodsons finally returns with #5.

and the finally returns with #5. Keeping it in the family, Crossover #50 now has a 1:50 FOC cover by Donny's wife, Megan Hutchison-Cates.

Saga gets its box set. Halfway there, With a set of prints exclusive to the set.

Mirka Andolfo 's Unnatural gets an Omnibus with bonus content.

's Unnatural gets an Omnibus with bonus content. Black Cat is getting a lot of attention right now, by Jed MacKay, CF Villa, and Pepe Larraz covers. #10 is up.

and covers. #10 is up. Darkhold Alpha begins the 18-month-delayed series that would have been great if it had come out before Wandavision. Has 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers.

Marvel launches Inferno #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti with 1:25 1:50 1:100 tiered covers.

and with 1:25 1:50 1:100 tiered covers. Human Remains #1 launches from Vault Comics by Peter Milligan and Sally Cantirino about a world where love is dangerous. Feeling anything is dangerous. And a shocking tale of pent-up emotions, perilously loud sex, and forced composure in the face of unspeakable horror… 1:15 1:30 1:50 tiered covers and a note that this comic will not be made returnable under new Diamond variant cover rules.

Zorro Flights #1 sees the return o f Don McGregor to comics, drawn by Vincenzo Carratu from American Mythology Press.

to comics, drawn by from American Mythology Press. Bigfoot Frankenstein #1 is a new launch from Action Lab Entertainment by Mark Bertolini and Vernon Smith as the last remaining tribe of Sasquatches is wiped out, and the heir to the legendary Frankenstein name decides to do what they do best – create new life from the parts!

and as the last remaining tribe of Sasquatches is wiped out, and the heir to the legendary Frankenstein name decides to do what they do best – create new life from the parts! Party And Prey is a new graphic novel by Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, and Alex Sanchez . In which Alan is used to being ignored by younger guys, so he hardly believes his luck when lithe, handsome Scott makes a move on him in the crowded gay club. But there's a wolf on the dance floor tonight, and he's hungry for fresh prey…

and . In which Alan is used to being ignored by younger guys, so he hardly believes his luck when lithe, handsome Scott makes a move on him in the crowded gay club. But there's a wolf on the dance floor tonight, and he's hungry for fresh prey… Life is Strange: Settling Dust is a new comic series bases on the game, the final arc, by Emma Vieceli, Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi and features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

and features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game. Unborn is the new launch by Frank Gogol and Ev Cantada that will be heavily promoted during NYCC.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.