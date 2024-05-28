Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: doctor octopus, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Introducing an Ultimate Doc Ock in Ultimate Spider-Man #5 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #5 focuses on the "secret history of Harry Osborn" as the new Green Goblin.. but is it more Doc Ock?

Tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #5 focuses on the "secret history of Harry Osborn" as the new Green Goblin. Gawn Stacy as his partner. But also the introduction of Otto Octavius, the Doctor Octopus of the 616, and in the original Ultimate Universe, a lab assistant to Norman Osborn and spy for Osborn's business rival, Justin Hammer. Both were merged with mechanical prehensile arms… but what of the New Ultimate Doc Ock? Solicited to appear in August in Ultimate Spider-Man #8, he appears early this week, alongside Osborn and Stacy breaking into a certain cache left by Howard Stark…

We have the original Ultimate Iron Man suits of Howard Stark. Destined to somehow become Doc Ock's arms…

When Otto Octavius has gone through all the files… and looks more like Classic Steve Ditko Peter Parker…

And we seem to have an Avengers "A" instead of an Apple logo on the StaneStarkBook that all the cool kids are using. Of course, Gwen Stacy knows best how to stop him from turning into a supervillain with all this technology. Legal paperwork!

Will the eventual Ultimate Doctor Octopus be defeated by lawyers sending him a cease and desist notice? Or will he be able to argue that his arms have a mind all of their own? Something for Ultimate Daredevil and Ultimate She-Hulk to argue about in Ultimate Court… when they get around to existing, I suppose. Ultimate Spider-Man #5 by Jonathan Hickman and guest artist on the series David Messina, is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow, Wednesday, the 29th of May.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240586

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed!

Rated T In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR240672

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION OF THE ULTIMATE OPENING ARC!

Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin! Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker's Council to control the spread of information in their favor… Which means he's the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime! PLUS: Mary Jane holds her own. 'Nuff said!

Rated T In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248755

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE ULTIMATES RETURN! NEW ARC STARTS HERE! After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on "the truth"… And problems for their resistance arise when the ULTIMATES return! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240775

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock? Rated TIn Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $4.99

