Invader Comics to Publish Onyx The Fortuitous in a Golden Books Style

Invader Comics is expanding its Gory Books range with Andrew Bowser on Onyx The Fortuitous, as well as artist Kyle Hilton.

Onyx debuted at Sundance 2023, raising $610,467 via Kickstarter.

Gory Books offers a dark twist on classic Golden Books for adults.

Onyx returns to Kickstarter, merging dark humor with comics.

First trialled with the release of Night of the Living Dead when the publisher was known as 215 Ink, the team at Invader Comics is expanding its Gory Books range through its first collaboration with writer, actor, and director Andrew Bowser on Onyx The Fortuitous, as well as artist Kyle Hilton.

Onyx The Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival after a Kickstarter campaign two years earlier that raised $610,467. Described as "an '80s throwback monster comedy in the vein of Gremlins and Fright Night," the film tells the story of Onyx, an amateur occultist with high anxiety.

"The response to Onyx, and his various 'weird' precursors, has been overwhelming," says creator, writer and star, Andrew Bowser, "so the idea of adapting his story to this bold new format seemed like a perfect fit. While we don't condone children starting off their reading journey here, we would encourage Onyx fans, and the young at heart, to join us on this latest adventure." The Gory Books line is intended to reflect the Golden Books line of young reader stories, but with a darker, adult twist.

Onyx and Invader Comics are returning to Kickstarter for Onyx The Fortuitous as a Gory Book "We always loved what we did with the Gory Book line, so it was only a matter of time until it returned," adds Invader Comics editor-in-chief, Michael Perkins. "Teaming up with Andrew for this big moment made a lot of sense, as he's an excellent storyteller whose work we love and he just gets it. We hope new readers will discover Onyx for themselves, while Onyx fans will discover Invader Comics for the very first time."

