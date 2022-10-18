Invincible Figures & Justine Florentino Kroma #1 on Comics Vault Live

It's been a big week for Invincible, the popular Image/Skybound series from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley that just announced some big 20th Anniversary plans (including the first ever video games based on the franchise).

But while fans wait for 2023 to see everything that Skybound has planned, they might want to tune into Comics Vault Live on Thursday, the 20th of October 20th 4pm PT, 7pm ET or midnight BST, the next edition of the popular monthly comics stream from Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham, that will be dropping variant packaging editions of the new Invincible action figures of Invincible and Mark Grayson based on the hit Amazon series. The packaging features art from the Tyler Kirkham variant cover program with Whatnot that drove one of the biggest variant covers series of the past two years.

If you want the "Comics" part of Comics Vault Live, it looks like you'll get a chance to pre-order a raw copy of Justine Florentino's Kroma #1 cover. Given that the recent CVL variant by Minemiko Mali to Dark Ride #1 just sold for $160 and set a high sale number for an already hot series, this Kroma #1 variant could also be the one to explode with speculators.

You'll also get a chance at limited quantities of the below in CGC 9.8:

Birthright #1 Main Cover

Birthright #1 Marc Silvestri Variant

Skybound X #25 Maria Wolf Full Art Variant

Skybound X #25 Maria Wolf B&W Full Art Variant

Skybound X #25 Maria Wolf Foil Variant

The Walking Dead Deluxe #19 Karen Darboe Variant – Signed By Robert Kirkman

