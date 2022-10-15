Skybound & Image Comics To Celebrate 20 Years Of Invincible In 2023

Skybound has announced the kickoff of its year-long 20th-anniversary celebration of Invincible, the comic series from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley that got turned into an Amazon Prime cartoon. The series follows teenager Mark Grayson discovering that having his father's superpowers and being a hero isn't what he expected. Invincible #1 debuted in 2003 and continued for a historic 144-issues but also spawned multiple spin-off series' and an inter-company crossover with Spider-Man. And even though the series is meant to have ended, it will be back in a brand-old way in 2023.

The 20th Anniversary drops begin in January 2023, as Invincible #1 returns with an all-new facsimile edition reprinting the highly sought-after first issue to give fans another chance to own this comic. Plus, in a parody of the Walking Dead Deluze colour version of the series, Invincible will get an Invincible Undeluxe #1 one-shot in black and white, with many variant covers, and an installment of "The Cutting Room Floor," featuring Robert Kirkman's original handwritten plot and commentary.

And, on the same day, Image Comics and Skybound will publish the Invincible Compendium Vol.1 HC, a brand-new hardcover collecting issues #0-47 of the series, and exclusive to the direct market of comic books shops through Diamond Comic Distributors. Then in the Summer of 2023, with the release of Season Two of Invincible, there will be Invincible Vol.1 (New Edition), collecting the Invincible comic book series from the very beginning in an all-new 6"x9" graphic novel format with new covers from Cory Walker & Dave McCaig.

Then the Invincible Universe Compendium will collect the spinoffs, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve #1-2, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode #1-3, Guarding The Globe (Vol 1) #1-6, Guarding The Globe (Vol. 2) #1-6, and Invincible Universe #1-12 in an all-new format. Skybound will also soon announce new Invincible drops featuring apparel, collectibles, tabletop games, video games and more.

Invincible #1 Facsimile Edition and Invincible Undeluxe #1 will be available on Wednesday, 25th of January, 2023.