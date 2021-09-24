Is $711 For Invincible #1 Whatnot Variant Actually A Steal?

For all the fans of Invincible, including the new ones who've bought 400,000 copies of the graphic novels, getting a copy of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible #1 from Image/Skybound is quite the achievement. That comic has become a modern grail, selling for $2500 in March, then for $4500 in July and then for $6000 just a few weeks ago. So, a lot of fans took note of Whatnot, the live sales app (like Twitch and eBay having a baby) announcing an exclusive new set of Invincible #1 variants by Tyler Kirkham that were at first only available through blind bag "pack breaks". In a September 9th event in partnership with Skybound's Comics Vault Live and hosted by Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham, the blind bags were offered to fans with the price set by fans who bid on them, with a chance to get two of the variants which included regular, foil and virgin variants along with other keys that Whatnot had purchased to include for the live pack break reveals. The average blind bag purchase price was over $500, with bidding for individual packs going as high as $1500, and this looks to be paying off big time for anyone with a winning bid.

The Invincible #1 Gold Foil Whatnot variant has now sold for $711, the virgin variant is currently a $450 book and the regular version has risen to $260. Basically, in almost every case, just selling your two covers from your blind bag purchase would more than cover the costs, which is a win-win-win for Whatnot, Skybound, and fans as I'd expect this is just the first of many collaborations between the aforementioned companies. While Whatnot has announced plans for some remaining copies of these variants to be available through other sellers, it looks like this could very well be the next hot Invincible #1 variant with speculators and collectors. And judging by the sales on all things Invincible #1 this year, it may well be something we're discussing again in a few months.

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: ebay, invincible