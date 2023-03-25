Invincible Iron Man #4 Preview: Daddy Issues Tony Stark uses Feilong's Daddy Issues against him in this preview of Invincible Iron Man #4.

Welcome to the weekly comic book preview from Bleeding Cool! This week we're looking at the preview of Invincible Iron Man #4, where Tony Stark uses Feilong's Daddy Issues against him.

Anyway, readers, don't forget to check out the preview of Invincible Iron Man #4 before it's too late. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online and trying to take over the world again.

Invincible Iron Man #4

by Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri, cover by Kael Ngu

GENIUS, BILLIONAIRE, PLAYBOY…MADMAN?! Tony Stark has met his dark counterpart, and his name is Feilong! This mutant-hating industrialist is the new owner of Stark Unlimited, and that includes all of Tony's tech! Can a furious Tony keep his cool, or will vengeance get the better of him?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620424300411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620424300421 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 4 LAYTON CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620424300431 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 4 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620424300441 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 4 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620424300451 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 4 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620424300461 – INVINCIBLE IRON MAN 4 COELLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

