Iron Man #1 Preview: Stark Gets Mad, Roxxon Gets Wrecked

In Iron Man #1, Tony Stark's anger management issues take center stage as he faces off against a Roxxon and AIM alliance. New armor, old foes, and unexpected twists await!

Article Summary Tony Stark faces Roxxon and AIM in a new "brutal era" kicking off in Iron Man #1.

Iron Man #1 features a fury-powered approach by award-winning creators Ackerman and Ohta.

Releases October 23rd with exciting new armor, classic foes, and shocking twists.

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS! Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta!

Iron Man #1

by Spencer Ackerman & Julius Ohta, cover by Yasmine Putri

A NEW, BRUTAL ERA BEGINS! Roxxon and AIM team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Spencer Ackerman and groundbreaking artist Julius Ohta!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 23, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620898200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620898200116 – IRON MAN #1 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200117 – IRON MAN #1 LEINIL YU VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200121 – IRON MAN #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200131 – IRON MAN #1 PHILIP TAN FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200141 – IRON MAN #1 MIKE MCKONE DOOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200151 – IRON MAN #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200161 – IRON MAN #1 SUMIT KUMAR VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620898200171 – IRON MAN #1 DAVE BARDIN DEADLY FOES VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

