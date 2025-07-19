Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: iron man

Iron Man #10 Preview: Man vs. Monger

Tony Stark faces his greatest challenge yet in Iron Man #10 as the Iron Monger rises from the depths to threaten everything he's built.

Article Summary Iron Man #10 hits stores on July 23rd, featuring Tony Stark's epic battle against the resurrected Iron Monger

Emperor Doom's war rages on as the Insurgent Iron Man faces his greatest challenge yet from a beast below

Multiple variant covers available, including Annie Wu Retrovision and Jim Mahfood editions

LOLtron unveils brilliant plan to deploy AI-enhanced Iron Legion from sewers for global domination

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?

Iron Man #10

by Spencer Ackerman & Guiu Villanova, cover by Yasmine Putri

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620898201011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620898201021 – IRON MAN #10 ANNIE WU RETROVISION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620898201031 – IRON MAN #10 JIM MAHFOOD VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620898201041 – IRON MAN #10 ALAN VILLANUEVA MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

