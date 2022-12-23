IronGuard Bags & Boards on Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

This may be the first time comic book bags and boards have been featured on the cover of a Diamond Previews catalogue. It's just the back cover though, the front cover has – not The Ambassadors – but Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips reuniting for a new non-Reckless noir hardcover graphic novel from Image Comics, Night Fever in which a man has to navigate the mysterious world of Europe and hope he can escape with his life. Post-Brexit, I know the feeling.

Then the back cover – a sign that Diamond is running out of comic publishers to spotlight – IronGuard Supplies who offer collectors comic and trading card supplies, get the big cover feature, coming to Diamond Comic Distributors. While the Previews spine will highlight that Free Comic Book Day returns on the 6th of May, 2023, and the Order Form cover will see Grimlock 12-Inch PVC Statue from Diamond Select Toys' line of Transformers statues with the Transformers Gallery.

Gems of the Month:

BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR #12 (JAN230309) and The Neighbors #1 (JAN230302)

Dark Horse Comics' Clear #1 (JAN230404) and Order & Outrage #1 (JAN230412)

Dynamite Entertainment's Dejah Thoris #1 (JAN230542) and Kong: The Great War #1 (JAN230578)

Image Comics' The Ambassadors #1 (JAN230010), Night Fever HC (JAN230020), and Phantom Road #1 (JAN230027)

Marvel Comics' Women of Marvel #1 (JAN230825)

Among the Featured items for the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Boogyman Volume 1 (JAN231093)

AfterShock Comics' A Little White Lie One-Shot (JAN231050)

Frank Miller Presents' Ronin Book II #3 (JAN231133)

Titan Comics' Mother Nature HC (JAN231073)

And additionally, for Free Comic Book Day, Funko offers a special PREVIEWS Exclusive POP! DC Heroes: Etrigan the Demon Vinyl Figure. Which will, naturally, not be free. Also, exclusive to Diamond Previews catalogue will be the POP! Marvel: Spider-Man No Way Home: Spider-Man 3 Unmasked Vinyl Figure depicting Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man and the POP! X-Men: Sentinel and Wolverine Jumbo Vinyl Figure, which has a black light chase variant. Plus, MEGO offers three new exclusive DC Comics figures: the MEGO DC Heroes: Flashpoint Batman Figure , the MEGO DC Heroes: Red Hood Figure, and the MEGO DC Heroes: Red Son Superman Figure.