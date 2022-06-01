NFT Watch: Todd McFarlane Spawns More, Boys Censored, EY3K0N Launches

NFTWatch: Welcome to a semi-regular runaround of NFT news as it pertains to the comic book marketplace. Slammed by some for being environmentally damaging Ponzi schemes for money launderers and corporate thieves preeying on people overspending for nothing more than unreliable links, more comic book artists are looking at non-fungible tokens as a way to survive current financial concerns and replace the original art market as more turn to digital comics creation rather than pen and ink. While comic book publishers send out legal letters because they want to do NFTs themselves and we may be getting the seventies fight over original artwork all over again.

NFTWatch: The first ever Todd McFarlane Spawn NFT was a shattering success selling out within 7 hours of being available to purchase on Oddkey.com, the NFT platform owned and operated by Todd McFarlane and Steve Aoki. Because he likes money, McFarlane announced he now is offering a new Collection 2, which will feature his Spawn #301 Tribute Cover, going on sale on the 3rd of June at 11am PT, 2pm ET and 7pm BST.

The Collection 2 presale will be available for Spawnoki holders… the presale is capped at 50% of the volume. Each Spawnoki holder is limited to buying only 1 in presale. A snapshot of Spawnoki holders will be taken before this sale, and a token will be sent to them to be redeemed to enter the presale. McFarlane hasn't sold any original hand-drawn SPAWN art in the 30 years since creating his character in 1992. These SPAWN NFTs will allow fans and collectors to own original and authenticated digital SPAWN art for the first time in three decades. SPAWN #301 Tribute Cover – Limited Edition 1000 with 100 digitally embedded hand-signed signatures – making each signature unique and original. Each purchase will have a 10% chance to be uniquely McFarlane signed and immediately available to view in your wallet. Five of these NFTs will include a rare small remarque sketch by Todd McFarlane added to the signature.

NFTWatch: Dynamite Entertainment's The Boys: Herogasm cover art by Darick Robertson has been turned into an NFT (above), from Terra Virtua. But it appears there has been some censorship o the switch from print to non-fungible token… here is the original cover. Why could that hand be seeking purchase, to support someone's southward action? Not on the NFT, she isn't.

NFTWatch: Welcome to some very big names entering the NFT marketplace. Something called EY3K0N. And looking rather like this.

Promising the following.

GALLERY – LIVE

Discover a universe of iconic characters in the interactive gallery. From future-fashion to cyber- enhancement trends. Find your EY3KON.

RADIO – In Progress

Tune in to S0N1C SOUNDS RADIO for an in-world audio experience. Keep an ear out for news, clues, updates, AMA's, exclusive DJ sets and a mashup of future sounds.

GAME – In Design

We're bringing together some of the world's top creative minds to reimagine the future of immersive storytelling. Surprises in store. Keep an EY3 out for the breadcrumbs.

DROPS – Ongoing

NFT holders can expect exclusive access to original comics, one-of-a-kind artist originals and other limited edition content.

FASHION/Collabs – In Design

The EY3KON Community can look forward to sporting iconic pieces via limited edition swag and streetwear drops.

EVENTS – Cooking

Become an EY3KON, literally. With a background in creating groundbreaking festivals and immersive experiences, you know it's going to kick off. VEY3P's only.

ON SCREEN – Dreaming big

Our big vision is to explore a whole new sub-genre of entertainment, an interactive experience that pours onto the big screen. Get in at the start.

