Is Angela Special Edition the Spawn Comic With The Lowest Print Run?

Angela was a character created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane for Todd's comic book Spawn, making her debut in Spawn #9 in 1993, and later starring in her own series. An angel and a heavenly bounty hunter, she was also subject of a legal battle between McFarlane and Gaiman over the rights to the character, which Gaiman won. Gaiman later sold the rights to the character to Marvel Comics, she was integrated into the Marvel Universe in the 2013 comic book series Age of Ultron, and her character was expanded upon in the 2014 storyline Original Sin, where she was established to be the lost sister of Thor. Made a member of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, she was also in an on-again-off-again relationship with Sera, an Anchorite wingless angel and Marvel's first trans woman character. Ever since Angela moved to Marvel, there has been the suggestion that she might pop up in an upcoming Thor or Guardians Of The Galaxy movie, which has kept the speculators and collectors busy with some of her key issues. That includes the Angela Special Edition, up for auction from Heritage Auctions going under the hammer today, in a 9.8 CGC slab. An exclusive retailer reward comic book, with retailers able to get a copy if they ordered 25 issues of Spawn #32, this may be the lowest print run of any Spawn comic. In the comic book, by Beau Smith, Brad Corby, Chance Wolf and Jason Gorder, Angela pretends to be a human woman in trouble because she wants to talk to Al Simmons. She tells him a story of her fighting a Pirate Spawn a long time ago, Cut Throat, then leaves, giving Al one of her bracelets. The last time I saw one of these at Heritage, it sold for $128, this one has bids totalling $97, so there may yet be more room to grow.

Angela Special Edition #1 Pirate Angela Cover (Image, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Spawn appearance. Brad Corby cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $28. CGC census 9/22: 30 in 9.8, none higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.