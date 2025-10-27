Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cassandra nova, dan mora, deadpool, grant morrison

Is Cassandra Nova In Batman/Deadpool By Grant Morrison & Dan Mora?

Mindless Speculation: Is Cassandra Nova in Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora?

Consider this a little mindless speculation, with Batman/Deadpool comics from DC Comics in December by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora. We already have the idea that Grant Morrison will be building on Deadpool's fourth wall-breaking character notes, revisiting their take in the likes of Animal Man, and appearing in the comic book himself. But, thinking about their Batman work, and that they haven't written Deadpool before, I did get to thinking that Morrison may have another connection, notably Cassandra Nova, created by them and Frank Quitely for their seminal run on New X-Men and turning up as the big bad in the Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

So, yes, this is totally spurious, and there's nothing of this twin sister mummundrai of Charles Xavier in any of the preview pages or covers, but… once you think of it, you can't not think of it anymore, right? Obviously, Grant Morrison will find a way to revisit Cassandra Nova, without returning to Marvel Comics, something they seem not inclined to do right now. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen and all?

DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool #1 goes to FOC today.

Batman and Deadpool in "The Cosmic Kiss Caper!" by Grant Morrison, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Todd Klein

John Constantine and Doctor Strange in "A Magician Walks Into a Universe" by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman, Mike Spicer, and Frank Cvetkovic

Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney) in "Sticks & Snikts" by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott

Harley Quinn and The Incredible Hulk in "Harley & Hulk's Amazin' Saturday!!!!" by Mariko Tamaki, Amanda Conner, Tamra Bonvillain, and Dave Sharpe

Static (Virgil Hawkins) and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) in "New Friends in Old Places" by G. Willow Wilson, Denys Cowan, Klaus Janson, Francesco Segala, and Steve Wands

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! Retail: $7.99 11/19/2025

