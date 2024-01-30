Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dead X-Men, Mora Mactaggert

Is Dead X-Men The Moira Mactaggert Comic That Never Was? (XSpoilers)

Tomorrow's Dead X-Men #1 from Steve Foxe and Vincenzo Carratu is very Moira Mactaggert heavy indeed. And should have been a red book.

In days of old, Dark X-Men would have been labelled a red book, I think. Two years ago, Jonathan Hickman told the Xplain The X-Men podcast on the occasion of their 150th podcast, and his final X-Men comic book Inferno #4 about what had happened to the title we have heard would have been called Moira X. and originally planned to be written by Mike Carey, though he declined. But Al Ewing said yes. "That's how we got Al into the office; I seduced him with "Al, come do this Moira book", and he was like "I don't know", and then he thought about it, and all of it started to click for him. All of that changed, though, of course, when it became clear that I was leaving, and so we pushed all that stuff into a box that blows up a little bit in Inferno, but it blows up a lot more later."

Moira Mactaggert, longstanding associate of the X-Men, was revealed in House Of X to have had powers all along, and was living an extended version of Groundhog Day, in that every time she died, reality reset to her birth. And the entire Marvel Universe was her tenth life, she'd learnt from many mistakes in the previous nine, and the isolationist mutant island Krakoa was the result, working with Xavier and Magneto all this time, and hiding herself from being targeted so she didn't reset this particular reality.

It all went bad, of course, Moira turned against the rest of the mutants, as some of them turned against her, she lost her powers so she couldn't reset reality, as she was working with Orchis who had been formed by machine thinking from the idyllic future Moira had created and had gone back in time to stop it. So Moira turned herself into a robot, as ultimate revenge against the mutant society she had created.

And that blowing up later that Hickman talked about seems to be what's happening in Fall Of X now. And tomorrow's Dead X-Men #1 from Steve Foxe and Vincenzo Carratu is very Moira Mactaggert heavy indeed. As the Dead X-Men, revived by the Phoenix in the White Hot Room has them jumping from timeline to timeline looking for information. And meeting different future X-Men along the way…

…. even different future Starjammers. All in the hunt for a Moira Mactaggert who had lived a lifetime they can use to try and reset everything. The Big Red Moira Button.

Thing is, we kinda got the idea that they wouldn't be going down the reset button route, Dead X-Men at least suggest this as an option, and has many Mister Sinister cloned brainless Moiras used explicity to create "save points" in reality which he can rest from, while retaining the information. Which is as callous and manipulative as all hell… but also what the Dead X-Men are up to. And just trying to extract information from a cold callous universe in which everyone keeps dying. The Dead X-Men aren't superheroes, they are here to dig up what has been buried.

They are the X-Men of a world that is already dead. And maybe using Moiras like Sinister did may be a way out of that.

DEAD X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230471

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Pere Perez

DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING! When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover…who are the DEAD X-MEN?! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

