Is Hank McCoy, The Beast, Really Interning Russian Mutants On Krakoa?

Bleeding Cool has run a number of articles looking at how The Beast, Hank McCoy, is rapidly becoming the bad guy of the Marvel X-Men books. Initially, it seems it's his clumsy, often well-meaning, but lack of consideration for anyone other than his own ego. Whether that's launching hit squads, almost fatally messing with the timeline to teach Cyclops a lesson, getting it really wrong about the Inhumans, and behaving more and more like his Dark Beast counterpart. But today takes it a step further.

Today sees a plethora of Krakoan comic books with X-Factor, X-Force and Marauders – with even Empyre: Avengers Aftermath throwing out a mention. And we start there, because it's a nice mention from Sunspot, and they rapidly go downhill from there.

While over in X-Factor #3, the reputation of Krakoa across the multi-dimensions does not appear to be a stellar one.

X-Force has Mikhail Rasputin mouthing off big time at Russian anti-mutant prejudice from the very aggressors is meant to be a party too.

While the Marauders have clearly decided the reviving miutats totally naked and parading them in front of the rest of the Krakoan island is maybe something they shouldn't be doing quite so much in this day and age.

In X-Force, it even seems that Jean Grey has had enough of Krakoa.

But there may be another reason. As The Beast brings Colossus back to Krakoa to talk about Russian issues, and what Colossus may know about recent attacks, including from his brother…

…the whole thing is arranged like some kind of perpwalk, without any justification given, courtesy of Hank McCoy.

And we have to go to Hank McCoy's written notes for an explanation. And it's not a good one.

Krakoa has been criticised for being an isolationist, racially- exclusive, bordering-on-fascist state, against every commitment Professor Xavier ever made, now revealed as him just playing a part all this time, following the paths that Moira MacTaggert had laid out for him. But this is the internment of any Russian mutants, on or off Krakoa. Like to see how they'll do that with Magik without her bringing all, of Limbo down upon them all… maybe we should end with something happier from Marauders, with Kate Pryde?

Maybe that may distract?

X-FORCE #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR200921

(W) Ben Percy (A) Oscar Bazaldua (CA) Dustin Weaver

THE CEREBRO SWORD! After taking on the Flower Cartel, Logan has brought back valuable intel to the mutant CIA. The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to undermine Krakoa – and may be aligned with Xeno. Beast wants Colossus on their side as the first drumbeats of war begin to sound. PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-FACTOR #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR200895

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

DROWNING IN THE STREAM! Every streamer in the Mojoverse is desperate to get a little of the X-magic on their channel, but all X-Factor wants to do is figure out who murdered a Krakoan citizen. Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR200919

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

RED RECKONING! The Black King removed the Red Queen from the board…what move will the White Queen make? Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 EMPYRE AFTERMATH AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200650

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• The end of EMPYRE begins a new age for the Marvel Universe!

• In the aftermath of the cosmic conflict, the forces gather one last time… but why? And at whose bidding?

• New bonds will be forged, new families will be founded, and there's a new role waiting for Earth… but new destinies bring new dangers – and new enemies!

• Welcome to the new Marvel Space Age, true believer – hope you survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99

