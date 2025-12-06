Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: james harren, Next Level, The Demon

Is James Harren Writing And Drawing The Demon for DC's Next Level?

Is James Harren Writing And Drawing The Demon for DC's Next Level?

Article Summary James Harren is teased as writer and artist for a new DC The Demon series launching in the Next Level event.

Scott Snyder hints at a big horror direction for Etrigan the Demon, built from a creator-driven pitch.

Harren's passion for horror comics aligns with DC's push for bold, unique artistic styles in new titles.

Official announcements remain unconfirmed, but clues strongly point to Harren helming The Demon in 2026.

For DC's Next Level 2026 publishing event, we are getting a new Demon book, based on the character created by Jack Kirby. Scott Snyder talked about his upcoming The Demon book releasing next year,

"I don't think we announced who's on The Demon yet, but for me, The Demon was a similar project. I went to somebody I love and was like, "Look, I think you're fantastic. What do you want to do?" And they wanted to do a horror book. And then they started talking about The Demon, and the pitch was unbelievable. We just built it out together where their pitch was essentially a book that allows you to walk right in knowing nothing about The Demon and and just be completely enveloped by this awesome mythology about a guy who's cursed with this alternate demonic presence inside of him, Etrigan the Demon, that comes out when he doesn't want it to and fights other demons and it's just awesome. It's a straight-up horror book".

And Scott Snyder talking to Comic Tropes After Dark,

"Yeah. So, like for example, I'm not allowed to say what James Harren is doing. He's one of my favourite artists, and he's on the Absolute Batman annual, and he's amazing. We were in Italy at a convention, and I was like, "Dude, you're a monster. I want you over here at DC." And he was like, "Well, I really want to do this." I said, "What do you want to do?" And he was like, "I love horror." I was like, "Okay, what do you want to do?" And he was like, "Well, this, but you know, I don't know if they'll do that." And I went to them, and I'm like, "Look, this guy's amazing. Nick Pittara just blew up. Daniel Warren Johnson just blew up. We got to go with some styles we're not used to. And this guy is ready to explode." And they were like, "Okay, let's do it." And so the book he's doing, which I can't say what it is, its his choice. It's his book that he wants to do."

This is James Harren drawing Jack Kirby's The Demon, Etrigan. Just for fun…

Feel free to join up the dots…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!