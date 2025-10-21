Scott Snyder Talks DC Next Level Details On The Demon And Deathstroke

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, deathstroke, Demon, scott snyder

Scott Snyder has posted plenty on his Substack regarding the upcoming Absolute Universe line, and how he and Nick Dragotta are contracted for three years, but that it's definitely not ending. And how he wished that Marvel's Ultimate line wasn't ending. But he also talked about how the spirit of the Absolute line would be taken up by the DC Next Level line of DC Universe continuity books. And without naming creators, he gave a flavour of what The Demon, Deathstroke and Shadow Of The Bat would all be about…

"I don't think we announced who's on The Demon yet, but for me, The Demon was a similar project. I went to somebody I love and was like, "look, I think you're fantastic. What do you want to do?" And they wanted to do a horror book. And then they started talking about The Demon and the pitch was unbelievable. We just built it out together where their pitch was essentially a book that allows you to walk right in knowing nothing about The Demon and and just be completely enveloped by this awesome mythology about a guy who's cursed with this alternate demonic presence inside of him, Etrigan the Demon, that comes out when he doesn't want it to and fights other demons and it's just awesome. It's a straight up horror book."

"The pitch for Deathstroke was from a creator who said, "I really want to do Deathstroke and I really want to make Deathstroke just straight up badass assassin. I wanted to decouple him from all of the other superheroes and this and do something that shows the world of assassins inside of DC in this really dark and fun and brutal way." We were like, "you know what? That sounds great. We don't have a crime book like that." So we were really trying to give you things you don't have, but let creators lead to charge."

All I know is that it's not Jeff Lemire….

