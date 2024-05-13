Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Murewa Ayodele, storm

Is Murewa Ayodele The New Marvel Comics Writer For X-Men's Storm?

Marvel Comics put out a PR for the previously teased Storm series Then writer Murewa Ayodele posted it as well....

Earlier today, Marvel Comics put out a PR teasing an upcoming announcement for the previously teased Storm series, launching for the relaunch. Then writer Murewa Ayodele went and posted it himself on TwitterX.

And when asked if he was writing the new comic books? Murewa Ayodele posted a zipped lips emoji.

That's enough for Murewa Ayodele to suddenly be the prime suspect for the new writer of the new solo Storm series from X-Men's From The Ashes. Murewa Ayodele is a Nigerian comic book creator, with a Redeemer's University degree in Computer Science. He is the writer and co-creator of Nigerian comic books Anarchy, Utopia, and God Killer, his first American comic book was published by Action Lab Entertainment, New Men, and more recently Akogun: Brutalizer Of Gods from Oni Press. He has already written for Marvel Comics, with the Avengers Unlimited Infinity comics, the I Am Iron Man miniseries, as well as shorts in Moon Knight: Black White And Blood and Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever.

Expect Marvel Comics to make whoever the new writer of Storm is official tomorrow. With mowhawk, suit and tie… "mutants no longer have a homeland but they still have a queen." Here's how the new look Storm has been appearing in From The Ashes imagery so far…

X-Men: From the Ashes is Marvel's 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comics after the end of Krakoan Age, and currently includes X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, NYX. Phoenix, Storm, Wolverine, X-Factor, X-Force and now Dazzler. On more solo titles, Brevoort stated "I've felt like a lot of the X-Projects over the past several years have felt just a bit random to me… their casts seem to have been assembled based on who happened to be around and available rather than any relevance to the concept of the series. (Roger Stern had a name for books like this, where the characters were bent out of alignment in order to support a concept that wasn't relevant to them: "fake books". ) Plus, I think there are any number of X-Characters who have proven themselves popular and certainly capable of floating a series of their own where the focus can be more tightly on them rather than them being part of another temporary ensemble."

