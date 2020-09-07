Is Superboy Prime Narrating Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis?

We saw the return of Superboy-Prime in Shazam, and that he had been imprisoned in the Halls Of Justice by the Justice League or somesuch. But it looks like he's getting busy in the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis, out tomorrow. We also noticed that in some website's previews of the comic in question, the design of the narrated boxes is different. In some the captions and blue boxes with red outlines – and in some there is a Superman S shield dark red image in the background. Take a look:

So as Wonder Woman rallies to save the day, we can zoom in on a caption saying just that…

That's a blue S on a red background. Which is a reverse of this – no yellow involved.

I'll place bets that Superboy Prime is narrating Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis – which means that he'll probably make it out alive as well. Look for him in the Infinite Crisis world I guess…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL TRINITY CRISIS #1

DC COMICS

JUL200409

With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is reunited and ready to rock! Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that's just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress-but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes? In Shops: Sep 08, 2020 SRP: $5.99