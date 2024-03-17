Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman '89, tim burton

Is That Tim Burton In Batman '89: Echoes? (Spoilers)

Writer of the Batman movie from 1989, Sam Hamm, has continued to write that story with Batman '89: Echoes from DC Comics.

Writer of the Batman movie from 1989, Sam Hamm, has continued to write that story with Batman '89 Echoes from DC Comics, even as it slips down the schedules somewhat. It's still comparatively early as to when Sam Ham's Batman 2 sequel script would originally have come out, if Batman Returns hadn't stepped in, instead. Joe Quinones has been drawing the comic, and it seems has been taking some new visual inspiration, beyond just the films. So not only do we have Michael Keaton as Batman, albeit one masquerading as one Lewis Wilson. We also have Danny DeVito as an inmate, separate from The Penguin, who appeared in Batman Returns…

,,,, but we also have one Tim Burton, also sectioned and placed in this facility. With a Michael Keaton Bruce Wayne choosing the name Lewis Wilson, the name of the actor who first played Batman on the big screen back in 1943. While Robert Lowery played Batman in Batman And Robin in 1949. And these are nbot the only familiar names and faces coming to the Batman '89 fore…

Batman '89: Echoes #2 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics. Though #3 will only be out on the 28th of May, and #4 on the 23rd of July.

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #2 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

WHAT LURKS BEHIND THE GATES OF ARKHAM? With Batman missing, Alfred turns to Drake Winston and Barbara Gordon in hopes of finding him. Meanwhile, something is brewing in Arkham Asylum with Dr. Jonathan Crane and Dr. Harleen Quinzel duking it out over the new celebrity patient who was just admitted!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #3 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES & PAOLO RIVERA

(W) Sam Hamm (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Joe Quinones & Paolo Rivera

Dr. Quinzel's therapy sessions go a bit awry after some…unconventional methods affect a few patients. Meanwhile, Dr. Crane's plans within Arkham Asylum march forward. But can Barbara Gordon and Alfred find Bruce Wayne before it's too late?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2024

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #4 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

Things are heating up around Gotham as Drake struggles to cover the whole city while Dr. Crane and Dr. Quinzel's methods begin to endanger it even more! Can Batman find his way back, or will he be lost to his fear for good?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2024

