Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?

Today sees the publication of Dark Reign: Omega, the final issue of the Daredevil event that has remade the politics and streets of New York City. After a battle over Daredevil's identity, Mayor Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, is no longer mayor and has fled the country with Typhoid Mary, after murdering Mike Murdock. Though everyone thought it was Matt Murdock and still do. Daredevil now no longer has a secret identity. And beating Wilson Fisk to the mayorship now, is one Luke Cage. But it seems that the power of the mayor has its limits when it comes to being a superhero.

It remains illegal to be a superhero in New York City. What will that mean for the Fantastic Four, all the Spider-Men, and the many heroes that litter the streets? At least the X-Men have diplomatic immunity.

While Daredevil – both of them – have their own plans going forward, well away from the streets of New York.

They are off to take down the demon ninja cult known as The Hand. Who are up to stuff.

Keen Marvel Comics readers know that the Hand are currently being run by Daredevil's sparring partner, Frank Castle, the Punisher. They seem to serve him but there is clearly an underlying agenda.

Is it the Hand's plan to use the Punisher to take complete control of the world? To quote Neil Gaiman, they only have to be asked… and this does suggest some kind of crossover between the two titles coming. The solicitations for the new Daredevil series have been rather vague… Devil's Reign Omega and Punisher #3 are published by Marvel Comics today.

DEVILS REIGN OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220907

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Various (A) Rafael De Latorre, Various (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

In the wake of one of the most visceral DAREDEVIL, nay, MARVEL stories EVER, the Marvel Universe's New York City stands remade and reforged – if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit! After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's super heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under – with eight million people turned against them!

RATED T+In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99 PUNISHER #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221021

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

To finish his war once and for all, Frank Castle is molding the ninjas of the Hand into his own army of unstoppable killers, by teaching them the Way of the Punisher. The secret lies in a story from his past that he's never revealed to anyone: the story of Frank's first kill.

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: $4.99

