Posted in: Comics, Image, Speculator Corner | Tagged: D'Orc, printwatch, White Sky

Is White Sky #1 The New D'Orc? Selling For Over $50 On Day Of Release

Is White Sky #1 the new D'Orc? It is selling for over $50 on the day of release from Image Comics

Article Summary White Sky #1 from Image Comics sees single issues selling for over $50 on release day, echoing D'Orc's success.

Limited variants and fast distributor sellout have made White Sky #1 a scorching hot collector's item.

Written by William Harms, White Sky is inspired by post-apocalyptic tales like The Last Of Us.

A reprint of White Sky #1 arrives March 18, with issue #2 set for release the following week.

Two weeks ago, the new Image Comics title D'Orc by Brett Bean blew out of comic book stores and was selling for $40 on the day of release, It has dominated the Top 10 Hottest Comics lists two weeks in a row and now the standard cover has sold for $130, ashcan preview has sold for $500, the 1:25 for $400, the sketch cover for $160, and the 1:50 has sold for $500.

This week, White Sky #1 by William Harms, Jean-Paul Mavinga and Lee Loughridge from Image Comics seems to be following the same trajectory, just with far fewer variant covers for collectors to spread their interest across. The first issue standard cover has sold for up to $55, raw, with dozens having sold for $40-50 and more. While the 1:25 cover has sold for $200.

William Harms is a longstanding video game writer, as Narrative Director on Mafia III, as well as comics including Impaler, 39 Minutes, Captain America, The Avengers, and Wolverine, among others. He is currently Studio Narrative Director at Lightspeed LA. And he pitched White Sky as the thing to read for those who enjoyed The Last Of Us. He said, "I've always been a fan of ghost stories, so I thought, what if the entire world was haunted? That was the genesis for White Sky, and since then it's turned into a deeply personal story about a man and his daughter trying to survive in that world."

In White Sky, five years ago, the sky went white, and the world ended. Now Violet and her father, David, are driven from hiding and forced to cross what's left of America toward the shattered ruins of San Francisco, chasing a rumour of refuge. But in a land haunted by the dead, nowhere is safe for the living. Image Comics reports that White Sky #1 sold out completely at the distributor level instantly the day before it went in sale and they have fast-tracked it for a reprint. "Words can't express how excited and grateful I am that White Sky has resonated with readers and sold out," said Harms. "Thanks to everyone who ordered it!"

Mavinga added: "My thanks to all the fans who have already shown this project so much support, thank you to the retailers and distribution partners. Thanks, Eric and the team at Image. Thanks Bill for making this happen and a special thanks to my family for tolerating my ridiculously long hours, especially a tiny little youngster that makes her own rather amazing books. Thank you."

White Sky #1, second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, 18th of March and White Sky #2 will be out the week afterwards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!