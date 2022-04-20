It's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 – Including Mephisto The Duck

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Jason Aaron has established Mephisto as the Big Bad of the Avengers for all time. Whether with the Avengers 1,000,000 BC behind Young Thanos arriving on Earth, to the formation of the Avengers fighting the Hulk, to the far flung future of King Thor and the Old Man Logan Phoenix. Recently that has seen him go multi-dimensional, giving us a council of Mephistos across 616 Hells and dubbed The Council Of Red, and for Mephisto to use his pawn, Agent Coulson, to rewrite reality and grow his own superhero team, the Squadron Supreme as part of his machinations.

DC ComicsIt's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 - Including Mephisto The Duck
Avengers #55

Today, in Avengers #55 with artist Javier Garron, this all seems to be coming to some kind of conclusion, as the Avengers have come to understand the source of their woes and, with Squadron Supremer Nighthawk taking the lead as Black Panther stands down, vow to take the battle to Mephisto through his subordinates the Serpent Society. But have they taken on more than the Avengers can chew?

DC ComicsIt's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 - Including Mephisto The Duck
Avengers #55

Do you have a favourite? Mine has to be Mephisto The Duck. Thanks Javier…

It's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55
Mephisto The Duck

And promising the end of everything "once the last Earth falls and the Great Flood begins". How very multiversal and apocalyptic. Now, who has a time machine hanging around? And is Nighthawk going to us the Avengers to create a Heroes Reborn all of his very own?

AVENGERS #55
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220960
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier
THE COMING OF THE NIGHTHAWK
Last seen during the events of HEROES REBORN, Nighthawk of the Squadron Supreme of America returns to the scene with a dark and mysterious purpose. Is he friend or foe to the Avengers? Nobody's sure. But there are no such questions about the deadly new incarnation of the Serpent Society!
RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.