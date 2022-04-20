It's All About Mephisto In Avengers #55 – Including Mephisto The Duck

Jason Aaron has established Mephisto as the Big Bad of the Avengers for all time. Whether with the Avengers 1,000,000 BC behind Young Thanos arriving on Earth, to the formation of the Avengers fighting the Hulk, to the far flung future of King Thor and the Old Man Logan Phoenix. Recently that has seen him go multi-dimensional, giving us a council of Mephistos across 616 Hells and dubbed The Council Of Red, and for Mephisto to use his pawn, Agent Coulson, to rewrite reality and grow his own superhero team, the Squadron Supreme as part of his machinations.

Today, in Avengers #55 with artist Javier Garron, this all seems to be coming to some kind of conclusion, as the Avengers have come to understand the source of their woes and, with Squadron Supremer Nighthawk taking the lead as Black Panther stands down, vow to take the battle to Mephisto through his subordinates the Serpent Society. But have they taken on more than the Avengers can chew?

Do you have a favourite? Mine has to be Mephisto The Duck. Thanks Javier…

And promising the end of everything "once the last Earth falls and the Great Flood begins". How very multiversal and apocalyptic. Now, who has a time machine hanging around? And is Nighthawk going to us the Avengers to create a Heroes Reborn all of his very own?

AVENGERS #55

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220960

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE COMING OF THE NIGHTHAWK

Last seen during the events of HEROES REBORN, Nighthawk of the Squadron Supreme of America returns to the scene with a dark and mysterious purpose. Is he friend or foe to the Avengers? Nobody's sure. But there are no such questions about the deadly new incarnation of the Serpent Society!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99