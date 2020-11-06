Is Thanos Really Over A Million Years Old?

In the Marvel comic books, Thanos was born an Eternal on Titan, so he had been around for quite a bit. Bit for how long? In the movies, Avengers director Joe Russo stated that their Thanos was around a thousand years old. But today's Avengers #38 pushes that back somewhat for the comic books. As the history of the Marvel Universe is rewritten, placing Mephisto at the heart of it for four billion years, we saw Mephisto tempting the young Thanos to attack the Earth…

…and succeed, where he meets and confronts the Avengers 1,000,000 BC, the Avengers of the Stone Age. made up of Odin and friends. Now, that 1,000,000 BC isn't going to be that accurate to the month, but it should give you a general idea.

Thanos is (at least) a million years old. It doesn't say how old he is in this comic. And as it stands, there is nothing in the comic books that might indicate that Thanos has to be younger than that. It's just very really come up. Writer Jason Aaron told the story of his north, giving us nothing more than "Many Years Ago" in Thanos Rising.

We have seen Thanos as a baby with Cosmic Ghost Rider, but again how long ago that particular bit of time travel took, courtesy of Odin, was never noted.

If nothing else, he'll be eligible for his bus pass.

AVENGERS #38

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200649

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn't going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99