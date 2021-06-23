More Mephisto Than Ever. Heroes Return From Heroes Reborn (Spoiler)

Mephisto one more time! Remember our post on last week's final issue of Heroes Reborn, Heroes Reborn #7, preceding today's pone-shot finale Heroes Return #1? It included this scene with the Mephisto dog talking to President Phil Coulson.

We asked "A council? A council of hell? A council of Mephisto? He is large, he contains multitudes? Today, we got an answer in Heroes Reborn #1. Which is full of everything from Phoenix and Star Brand being subconsciously aware of their prehistoric past.

Blade making the anti-Batman argument to Nighgthawk that recalls Batman: The Killing Joke…

But the revelation that all this was reality twisting and reforming was a trial run for something else. Something that Mephisto has been planning for some time.

And turning it into a Mephisto franchise, so that everyone gets a Mephisto.

There are then, in total, 616 Mephistos. 616 is the dimensional nomenclature for the Marvel Universe, as first invented by Dave Thorpe for Captain Britain, first used for the Marvel Comics timeline by Alan Moore, and then popularised by Chris Claremont on Excalibur. Dave Thorpe told Bleeding Cool where 616 came from. And, yes, there is a link to the number of the beast.

616 was the worst of the parallel Earths that was holding the others back from achieving the shift forward to the next evolutionary stage, which is why Saturnyne turned up to administer the evolutionary fluid to its population. 666 = number of the beast (Crowley). It would have been too obvious to use that. I chose 616 = 666 – 50. Why 50? a nice round number, but the school in the world's coldest town in Siberia closes when the temperature reaches -61.6 degrees Fahrenheit. It's an extreme tipping point.

From the coldest town in Siberia to Hell. And now we have Mephistos from all those realities, so maybe there was one in WandaVision or Loki after all. Nevertheless, this is what Jason Aaron's Avengers run has been leading up to.

One of those Mephistos may need to cover up a little before he comes back though. I know, I know, it's just the fold of a cape…

