It's Official – Superman Is Living His Very Best Life (Spoilers)

Yesterday's Justice League #52 by Robert Venditti and Xermanico saw the DC superhero team captured and subject to the Black Mercy rose, each showing them their dreams, made real, and keeping them trapped until they – or others -could find a way to be free. Created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons for the 1985 Superman story, For The Man Who Has Everything, it has remained a poignant story and one which other creators have revisited and, frankly, diluted,

So while Batman was getting a lecture from Martha Wayne about stopping being the Batman, what did Superman experience this time around? Turns out the last time had quite the effect on the man and the Superman.

Now retconned into being the reason Superman revealed his identity to Lois Lane, married her, had a kid and settled down properly. Turning the fake life of Clark Kent into a real one. So this time when the Black Mercy rose took control of him, what did it show him?

Superman, living his best life, and that's official. The Black Mercy rose is never wrong, and all of us and just demonstratably more miserable than he is.

"The Garden of Mercy" part two of two! For the first time, the Justice League explores the planet of the Black Mercy's origin. One flower is enough to incapacitate even the strongest hero, but with an entire planet full of them, the Justice League must steel their minds or else succumb to the withering effects of the great tree at the core. With Batman unable to cope, can Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern survive the horrors of their souls?In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99