Imaginary Alfred Wants Bruce To Be Batman, Imaginary Martha Doesn't

Two comic books published today, both starring Batman (unsurprisingly) but both featuring conversations with the dead. Justice League #52 has Bruce Wayne being visited by his dead mother Martha Wane, as part of being subdued by the Black Mercy Rose. While Batman #98 has Batman, intoxicated by poisons, being visited by his dead butler, Alfred Pennyworth. And they both have words for him,

Imaginary Martha Wayne takes stock of Bruce Wayne's current position and challenges it. Bruce Wayne keeps on being the Batman and, now that 5G has been quietly disposed of, while continue being Batman, forever. Imaginary Martha thinks this might not quite be the healthiest option. And her attitude to the Batman, as opposed to Bruce Wayne is… quite a strong one.

It also lines up a little with the parallel dimension Batman, Thomas Wayne, who is still knocking around the DC Universe and did his best to persuade Batman to no longer be Batman – which as Thomas Wayne was already his own Batman, was the biggest do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do going around. Martha however doesn't have that baggage. While in Batman #98, Imaginary Alfred comes down hard in the other direction. To get Bruce Wayne to stop moping and self-analysing and just get on with it. Batman up.

But it's not an argument that Imaginary Martha has much truck by. He has indeed saved so many people, but at what cost to himself?

In the end, of course, Batman wins. Batman always wins. For better or for worse.

Batman #98 and Justice League #52 are published today.

