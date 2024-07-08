Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bane, joker, robin

It's Robin PTSD Week All Week At DC Comics (Spoilers)

This week sees the release of both Batman And Robin #11 and From The Vault: Death In The Family: Robin Lives #1 from DC Comics. It gets heavy,

Article Summary DC Comics explores Robin's trauma in Batman And Robin #11 and Robin Lives #1.

New releases revisit Jason Todd's near-death and Damian Wayne's loss.

Fans get a twist on history with an alternate tale where Robin survives.

Batman '89 comic also out this week, adding to the dark narrative theme.

This week sees the release of both Batman And Robin #11 by Joshua Williamson and Juan Ferreyra and From The Vault: Death In The Family: Robin Lives #1 by J.M. DeMatteis and Rick Leonardi from DC Comics. And both see Robins revisiting rather tumultuous events in their lives. Jason Todd walking out like the stroppy teenager from Bruce Wayne and Alfred at the Wayne Manor…

And Damian Wayne watching Bane on Dinosaur Island, recalling just what it was that Alfred said to him.

Jason Todd recalls the events with the Joker that, in another lifetime, would have killed him.

While Damian recalls the events that played out in front of him, despite Alfred's pleas, that saw Bane snap Alfred's neck.

This is not a great week for any Robin's mental health. Mind you, these are both Batman books, so it comes with the territory, Batman himself can't escape such fates even in Elseworlds like the new Batman '89, also out this week…

It was a different time. And this one took quite some time to come out…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #11

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Simone Di Meo

Bruce and Damian plan the perfect father and son getaway…to DINOSAUR ISLAND?! When the dynamic duo uncovers a deadly family secret, their investigation takes them on a fun-filled adventure to rescue one of Batman's greatest enemies!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024 FROM THE DC VAULT DEATH IN THE FAMILY ROBIN LIVES #1

(W) J.M. DeMatteis (A/CA) Rick Leonardi

In 1988, DC fans made a seminal choice in the history of DC publishing–voting to kill off Jason Todd's Robin in the Death in the Family storyline. Now, for the first time, we want to find out what would have happened if fans had voted to let him live. And it begins–with the murder of The Joker! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024 BATMAN 89 ECHOES #3 (OF 6)

(W) Sam Hamm (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Joe Quinones & Paolo Rivera

Dr. Quinzel's therapy sessions go a bit awry after some…unconventional methods affect a few patients. Meanwhile, Dr. Crane's plans within Arkham Asylum march forward. But can Barbara Gordon and Alfred find Bruce Wayne before it's too late?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!