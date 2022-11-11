Izzi Ward Making Their Witchy Deliveries To Thought Bubble

Izzi Ward is a comic creator attending Thought Bubble this weekend, and they have something new to share. "In a wooded valley somewhere in the Olinari mountains – west of Mraich and south of the Oread Pass – there is a house on a hill where five witches live. Aliya, Jade, Juniper, Sorrel and Wynn all specialise in a different magical art, from potioncraft to technomancy to enchantment, but this is a story about Juniper, and their work. It's delivery day. Fly with Juniper in this fantasy slice-of-life story about magic, connections, home, and family. To put it in short, Deliveries is a fantasy slice of life comic about a delivery witch making their rounds, beginning and ending at the home where they live with their four partners." And making its debut at the show, available at their Etsy shop in weeks to come…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!